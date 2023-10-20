In the United States there are at least six documented cases of illegal detention, all of them black people, due to automatic facial recognition systems that made a mistake in identifying the suspect. In that same country An investigation was opened against the Apple Card, a credit card available only in the US, for offering a lower spending limit to women than to men with the same income level. In the United Kingdom, the algorithm that determined selectivity grades in the midst of a pandemic to avoid exams unjustifiably disadvantaged students from more modest centers.

“This is the world that awaits us if we do not act,” he says Toju Duke after citing these three cases of algorithmic discrimination, or unwanted consequences of artificial intelligence (AI) on the population. Born in Nigeria 41 years ago, this Briton has worked for a decade at Google, where she was director in Dublin of the AI ​​program responsible for it. Now she is dedicated to dissemination and has founded an NGO, Diverse AI, to promote diversity in that discipline. “The explosion of generative AI will increase the magnitude of the impact of this technology on society,” adds the expert. In Spain we have already verified this, for example, with the case of the deepfakes pornographic acts of minors from Almendralejo. He spoke to EL PAÍS after his presentation in Madrid this Tuesday in EnlightEDa global conference that brings together education, technology and innovation.

Ask. In your experience, are ethics and AI really compatible?

Answer. They have to be. What we call responsible AI follows a framework in which fairness, transparency, privacy and security, protection of human rights, data ethics and other considerations are taken care of. So there is a way to do it right, there are no excuses. We can subject AI models to fairness tests. We can make sure that there is some kind of transparency. And we can regulate, as the EU AI Regulation wants to do. In terms of algorithmic architecture, we cannot codify ethics. But we can do a lot of testing and fine-tuning the models, adjusting them based on the results of the tests performed to make sure they produce better results. If we don’t do it, things can happen like a chatbot convinces a young man to assassinate the queen of England or what a Belgian commits suicide after weeks of conversation with another application.

Q. It all depends on the people who develop the algorithms.

R. Definitely. But I don’t want to put all the responsibility on them. Citizens must put more pressure on political leaders to regulate. And beyond regulation, we need standardized bodies to really help with these kinds of responsible AI frameworks and guide organizations like the EU on how to do this correctly.

Q. How can responsible AI be developed?

R. It is impossible to do this if there is no diversity in the developer teams. Cultural, gender, training, etc. The next problem is lack of awareness. To many researchers and companies, this doesn’t matter. They just want to have cutting-edge technology, and be the first. Developing responsible AI slows down the launch process because it requires testing. Your image generator has to be used by someone from Malaysia to see if the machine is capable of representing Malaysian weddings as they are celebrated there.

Toju Duke worked for more than a decade at Google, where he led the AI ​​team responsible for its European subsidiary. Claudio Alvarez

Q. Do you think algorithmic discrimination is going to be a major social problem in the coming years?

R. Right now it already is, what happens is that we do not identify it as such. It is going to be amplified, especially with the rise of generative AI [los sistemas capaces de crear texto, imágenes o música]. If you ask an imager like Midjourney or Dall-E to paint a CEO, it will depict a man, who will most likely be white. We are showing the new generations that positions of maximum responsibility are predominantly male. These are systemic injustices that have existed in the world over the years and that we are supposed to have eliminated by now. It’s very subtle, it’s very hidden. But if we don’t solve it today, technology will amplify those problems that were already there.

Q. Police use of automatic facial recognition systems in the United States has generated many problems. Do you think that will be corrected?

R. This technology is a source of blatant cases of discrimination, always against African Americans. This summer, an eight-month pregnant woman was wrongly detained because of a facial recognition system that identified her as the author of the violent theft of a car, when it was evident that with that belly she could barely move. This is still happening three years after the Robert Williams case, the first to be documented, and it frustrates me greatly. If we know these problems exist, why aren’t we paying attention to fixing them? If you train the facial recognition algorithm with a majority of white male faces, it will be more likely to get it wrong, for example, with a black woman. A couple of years ago, about five states stopped using facial recognition. But two years later, they decided to take it up again. That is the typical recurring cycle in the United States.

Q. There is no diversity or multidisciplinary teams in the companies that develop this technology. Because?

R. Executives see AI as a source of productivity improvement; politicians, a means to grow the economy. But no one thinks seriously about the challenges it poses to society. People are not aware of the problems of discrimination and injustice that AI brings. The debate has lately focused on whether AI poses an existential threat to humanity, when that is not really the problem we face today. We have more pressing matters to discuss.

Q. You worked on LaMDA, a large experimental language model similar to ChatGPT developed by Google. How did you try to make him responsible?

R. I worked on what we call the responsible AI maturity model, a process of making sure that we have identified what tasks that model is going to carry out and how it is going to carry out them. One of the tests we did is called the gender reference window, which basically aims to test whether when you talk about a nurse you only identify a woman or also a man. [el término inglés nurse sirve para ambos]. We also wanted to ensure that we had a diverse team, with a fair representation of people of different sexual orientation, gender and ethnicity. Only in this way can we try to get the model to take into account more layers of reality. We slowed down the process by three months, but everyone was happy.

Q. Don’t you think that no matter how many layers and variables you try to take into account, fair representation will never be achieved? The world is terribly complex and the models are reductionist by necessity.

R. You can’t represent everyone. But you can at least decide to take into account people from the global south, for example. Many companies always forget these kinds of things. Once a test is run, you have to think about the impact it has on certain people in society, especially communities that by law must be protected. Pregnant women, children, people with disabilities, religious or ethnic minorities… We work with a set of data and we have to know who is represented in it. But it is anonymized data, so tensions are generated between privacy and equity.

Q. What do you think of ChatGPT? Would it pass your test?

R. It is getting better. A year ago, when she came out, she was trash. He could make up sentences and predict the next word in any text, but he was still unintuitive. The main problem he raises is misinformation and inventions. And I don’t know when it will be resolved. To begin with, because we don’t know why it happens. Maybe we need to think about how we retrain these models, what techniques we’re using. But it is certainly a good step in the right direction. I still think we are headed towards general AI [la que iguale o supere a la del ser humano]. Without a doubt, in the future we will see great advances.

Q. Models like ChatGPT have been trained with internet content, which is made by people. But if generative AI continues to grow, future models may be trained with content written by machines, which are not completely reliable. How can we solve that?

R. That’s why we have to slow down. I think that’s where regulation has to come into play. You have to ensure that there is a human in the process loop and in each phase of the model cycle. It would actually be nice to generate data from AI-generated data and build models based on it. Now, we have to be able to check the facts and sources. We have to be able to review these things before we release them. We can’t just let them out. That’s crazy.

Q. Do you trust AI?

R. I don’t trust AI as a technology, but I do trust its potential. I really believe that it can help us solve many of the world’s big problems. I don’t trust ChatGPT. If I ask you something, then I have to go to Google to check if it is true, to look for references and sources. We may not have this problem in a couple of years, but that’s the case now.

You can follow EL PAÍS Technology in Facebook and x or sign up here to receive our weekly newsletter.

Subscribe to continue reading Read without limits

_