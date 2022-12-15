With videoThe cry that Toine van Peperstraten had 9.5 years ago during his farewell Studio Sports , has ensured that ‘everyone knows who he is’. That says the presenter in the podcast PodBast . “In the meantime, it sounds very strange, it has given me a kind of signature.”

It is etched in the memory of many people: Toine van Peperstraten who said goodbye 9.5 years ago with a cracking voice and tears in his eyes as a presenter of Studio Sports. It was not long before the fragment was picked up by the men of Football Inside: Johan Derksen, René van der Gijp and Wilfred Genee. They screamed at the time when they saw an emotional Van Peperstraten.

Although Van Peperstraten was anything but happy with it at the time, he now looks back on it a lot more positively. "Obviously, it shouldn't have happened. Internally maybe fine, but not and square public. Actually, I had already wanted to make a bit of a gimmick with it myself, but VI beat me to it. And those men were untouchable at the time, so it kind of took on a life of its own," explains the presenter.

He argues that sometimes it is important to turn a negative experience into a positive one. “In the meantime, it sounds very strange, it has given me a kind of signature. I don’t think one in ten presenters has a certain signature, that you immediately know who it is. You have that with me now. That sounds very silly, because it is not immediately a positive thing, but it is something that everyone knows who I am.”

This is how Toine van Peperstraten also appears in the guessing game 30 seconds. “Because I suspect that if you portray it that way, everyone will immediately know: hey, that’s Toine.”

According to Van Peperstraten, his crying became 'a thing' because of the attention the gentlemen of Football Inside gave to it. Afterwards, the presenter even heard that the images were not even allowed to be used by the program and that they actually had to be paid for. "That was also a time that was not favorable," explains Van Peperstraten. According to him, this has to do with the switch he made to Fox Sports, which had all the rights to Dutch football. "Including the sub-licences. We had it under our own management and we wanted to keep it. VI was no longer allowed to use it, so they were also looking for us to make it smaller. And yes, that all kind of came together, so they could nag Fox and me."

