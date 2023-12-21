Toilets | On the Otaniemi campus, an uproar arose from toilets that were perceived as discriminatory

The toilets located on the Otaniemi campus in Espoo have sparked a heated debate on social media. Emojis on toilet doors are perceived to be too ambiguous and even discriminate against gender minorities.

in Espoo The toilets located on the Otaniemi campus have caused a bit of an uproar on social media.

There are no traditional men's, women's or unisex markings on the toilet doors. Instead, eggplant and peach emojis have been painted on them as a joke.

Eggplant emojis are generally considered to symbolize a penis and the backside of a peach, it is said Emojipediaon the site.

On Monday, a photo of the toilet doors was shared on the anonymous messaging service Jodel, where a heated discussion of almost a hundred comments on the topic arose.

Although some of the commenters found the labels funny, some think they are too ambiguous and even discriminatory, especially towards gender minorities. The message thread discussed which toilet, for example, a trans man should use.

See also Crimes Police continue to investigate homicide in Laajasalo in October - two suspects released from pre-trial detention Message service Jodel shared the attached picture from the beginning of the week, in connection with which we wondered about the eggplant and peach emoticons on the doors of Vessjo.

Toilets are not managed by Aalto University, but are located on the ground floor of a building owned by Teknologföreningen (TF), the university's Swedish-speaking department.

A student restaurant operates in the same building, and premises are also rented out for parties or events.

Chairman of the TF Elias Central Nisula is aware of the discussion raised by Vessjo. According to him, the department has recently received feedback on the matter as well.

According to Keski-Nisula, emojis have been at Vessjo's door for a really long time, probably at least ten years. According to him, none of the current active members of the department can say when and in what context the paintings were made.

“They have been part of interior design and everyday life for so long that they have somehow avoided the critical scrutiny of the membership,” he states.

According to Keski-Nisula, according to his information, the toilets were originally intended specifically for men's and women's toilets, but they have since been partly used by unisex. There is a urinal in the men's restroom, but otherwise there are no big differences between the restrooms.

Central Nisulan according to, we are now going to intervene in the markings of the toilets. According to him, TF's goal is that the department's premises would be “as inclusive as possible” and would not be perceived as problematic or discriminatory.

“Elements that were sometimes put in with some kind of humor may no longer correspond to what is ookoo today.”

The board of the association is currently investigating whether the toilets will be completely changed to unisex toilets, for example, and what markings will be put on them.

According to Keski-Nisula, reflection is made difficult by the fact that sometimes large student parties and events are organized in the premises. When there may be up to 700 customers at one time, the toilets are in heavy use.

It is not yet known whether the door markings will be replaced with, for example, other emojis or symbols. According to Keski-Nisula, the hope is that the appearance will continue to maintain the students' Vaalimaa humorous spirit.

“Probably not putting up any really basic signs, but ones that would be fun but not perceived as problematic.”

Generally According to Keski-Nisula, it is a good thing that people actively bring various grievances and suggestions for improvement to the department's attention.

According to him, the toilet talk is a good example of something that can easily go unnoticed unless someone dares to intervene.

“Things usually get better by thinking together about the best way to do them,” he says.