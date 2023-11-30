Toilets | HSY appeals to the residents: Toys do not belong in the bin

Residents of the Helsinki region pull down 800 tons of garbage that does not belong in the sewer down the toilet seat.

People are still throwing a huge amount of stuff that doesn’t belong in the toilet.

Last year, about 800 tons of garbage ended up in the wastewater treatment plants of the Helsinki region’s environmental services (HSY).

Garbage larger than a centimeter gets stuck in the strainer of treatment plants. Over the years, toys, mobile phones and artificial teeth have caught on, among other things.

About 150 trucks transport this garbage to be burned every year.

The most common garbage thrown into the toilet bowl includes paper hand towels, organic waste and hygiene products such as cotton swabs and tampons.

After flushing the toilet, garbage and various objects are transported in the sewer network to the wastewater treatment plant, unless they get caught in the sewer pipes or wastewater pumps.

Throwing things down the drain also increases housing costs. If waste clogs a house’s drain, the bill is ultimately paid by the residents.

The equipment of wastewater pumping stations that pump wastewater forward in the sewer network can also become blocked. According to estimates made at HSY, opening clogged pumps costs around 300,000 euros per year.

From flushing the toilet only human waste, toilet paper and washing water can be pulled down, HSY reminds.

Of the different paper qualities, toilet paper is the only one that has time to break down on the way to the treatment plant.

Food scraps don’t belong in the drain, just like grease doesn’t. For example, ham fat solidifies on the walls of the sewer pipe and may cause a blockage.

Ham fat can be congealed and put in biowaste or compost. As a liquid, the fat can be poured, for example, into a sealable jar and recycled with mixed waste.