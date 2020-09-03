Buying 150 packs of 32 rolls of toilet paper – for approximately 6,000 euros – to do business with them on eBay was not a good idea before the pandemic. And now neither, but an Australian citizen had to try. “We hunt him down, block him and deactivate his ability to sell on eBay,” recalls Pete Thompson, product manager of the platform, in his speech in the new virtual edition of the Collision technological event. “So he took the paper back to the store where he had bought it, where they refused to make the change and told him to donate it to a charity.” The price for which he was trying to sell his stash online was not revealed, but the Australian division of the web has seen packs of 20 rolls reach prices close to 80 euros.

The case of the paper is one more of the wave of attempts at speculation and fraud that eBay has registered since the beginning of the coronavirus crisis. The trend has not been uniform, explains Thompson, but has followed the arrival of the virus to different regions – first it appeared in Italy, later in the United States – and it has been affecting different products as the pandemic progressed: at the beginning it affected to products related to the virus, then to products related to confinement.

An online date between 32,000 people Collision is the Canadian brother of the WebSummit technology event, which annually brings together thousands of entrepreneurs, investors, researchers and personalities related directly or indirectly to the technology industry and the latest advances in the sector in Toronto. In this description they fit from Brad Smith (Microsoft) to the celebrity Paris Hilton through the DJ Steve Aoki and the CEO of Mozilla, Mitchell Baker. Topics of conversation range from the latest advancements in robotics and artificial intelligence to the latest insights in the fitness industry. This year, Collision bears the surname from home (from home), since for the first time and in response to the coronavirus crisis and the restrictions it imposes on the holding of a global event of these characteristics, the event is held online. The Internet has become the meeting point for more than 600 speakers, 850 investors, a thousand startups and tens of thousands of attendees, which according to the most recent data, number around 32,000 and come from 74 different countries.

The veteran auction and e-commerce website, which will turn 25 in September, has registered more than 174 million active buyers during the first quarter of 2020. “These are unique times,” admits Thompson. But with the wave of buyers, there also came a wave of sellers interested in profiting from the crisis. In general, these malicious traders can be classified into two large groups, based on the signal that gives them away. Prices too high? Speculation. Prices too low? Fraud.

The platform, which has a presence in 190 countries and an inventory that exceeds 1,500 million items, has fought the problem with a mixed strategy made up of humans and machines. “For years we have been developing automated technological solutions to ensure that we monitor issues such as price speculation, but we also complement them with human judgment and manual supervision,” explains the executive, who before arriving at the e-commerce site was vice president of the service of voice of Alexa (Amazon) and head of operations at Tivo.

One of the most recent technological additions in this regard has been the integration of artificial vision algorithms in automated control systems. “Now we also review certain images, such as those of masks, so that if you don’t write that you are selling a mask, we can see the photo and verify that there is no speculation,” he explains. In the ‘human’ control part of this phenomenon, the novelty is the possibility that eBay’s own community of buyers and sellers make the complaint. In addition to the controls that the company’s own employees carry out on the most sensitive product categories, the possibility has been enabled for users to report possible cases of speculation. “If something escapes us, the community sees it and tells us.”

Green dog hunting

At the initial level, the first clues are given by prices that are out of the ordinary. To study this information in sufficient context, eBay compares the value of the products sold on the platform with the average value that they reach in the markets they are directed to and in other online stores. “The ones that stick out above or below are the ones that give us the signals we’re looking for,” adds Thompson. The one of now is a more intense battle but it is not new. “We are always improving. And those on the other side are also improving and they keep trying to find ways to cheat the system,” Thompson said.

What if you get caught selling overpriced toilet paper? Most likely, your sale will be initially blocked and that, once it becomes clear that you are indeed speculating with a staple product, you will be expelled from eBay. “I think this is a great example of the importance of this symbiotic relationship between physical and online stores, especially in these times. We do not allow people to take advantage of both types of commerce.”

In addition, the crisis has strengthened this symbiosis by turning the Internet into the only source of income for physical businesses that saw their activity interrupted by the pandemic. “We are working with many small businesses that are not online yet. We mentor them and help them sell their inventory on eBay or in other markets,” continues the executive. Thousands of new sellers have joined the platform in recent months. “We are trying to help them succeed in this symbiotic relationship of maintaining their physical businesses but supplementing it with an online presence.”