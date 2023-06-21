Home page World

Anna Lena Kiegerl

A submarine en route to the wreck of the Titanic is currently missing. There are 5 people on board. The crew started with this boat.

Munich – The disappearance of a submarine has caused a sensation since Sunday. The Titan was on its way to explore the wreck of the Titanic. Search parties are now looking for the missing boat and the five passengers. Among other things, a billionaire and the husband and son of a native of Rosenheim are said to be sitting in it.

Disappeared on the US East Coast on Sunday

The submarine was on its way to visit the wreck of the Titanic

5 passengers on board

The trip cost $250,000 per person

But there are a few oddities to be found with the Titan. A former employee of Titanic’s voyage company, Ocean Gates, has warned of security concerns. The American news channel CBSas well as cbc, a Canadian news portal reported some time ago about the inside of the boat.

Missing Titanic Submarine: Interior no larger than minivan

The very idea could induce claustrophobia in some. The interior of said submarine is no larger than a minivan. There is space for five people, a pilot and four guests. According to a Twitter post showing a typical seating arrangement on Titan, only one person could even stretch out in this small space.

Missing submarine on the way to the Titanic: controlled with Bluetooth game controller

The curious thing: The Titan is controlled with a standard Bluetooth game controller from the brand “Logitech”. This is from the reports CBS and CBC out. And there is also a small toilet with a “peephole” in the far distance of the sea in the submarine.

Size: 670cm*280cm*250cm

Weight: 9525 kg

Payload: 685 kg

Speed: 3 knots

Maximum depth: 4000 meters

(Source: oceangate.com)

Stockton Rush on Titanic Submarine: Pressure Vessel Designed with Boeing and NASA

The light of the Titan is from a simple camping shop, so it is reported by CBS explained. At the request of CBS Ocean Gate CEO Stockton Rush denied the allegations for safety and misappropriation of some items on Titan. The pressure vessel was not improvised, they had worked with Boeing and NASA on this. However, everything else could break and it would still remain safe for the passengers.

This photo provided by American Photo Archive shows the interior of the missing OceanGate Expeditions submersible Titan with the passengers it was traveling with. Inside the submersible, the crew has little space and only a certain amount of oxygen. © American Photo Archive Alamy

Missing Titanic submarine: 96 hours of oxygen for the five passengers

The submarine is closed with 17 long screws from the outside. However, it must also be reopened in this way, there is no other way to freedom. The passengers can survive there for a total of 96 hours. According to the provider, the oxygen is sufficient for that long.

So time is running out to find the missing submarine and the five people on board. Several scenarios for the reason for the disappearance are conceivable. Both a power failure and a leak in the submarine could be the cause.