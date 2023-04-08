Insect expert Aglia Bouma, one of the initiators of the election, announced the winner on Saturday in natural history museum Naturalis in Leiden. The Clogmia albipunctata, as the scientific name of the toilet moth is, came out on top with 34 percent of the votes from a total of five nominated native insects. They were each ‘adopted’ by a well-known Dutchman. The winner was writer Hanna Bervoets.

The five insects are little known to the general public, but with the election, which was in its second edition this year, the organization wants to draw attention to these animal species. In addition to the toilet moth mosquito, the golden eye (or green lacewing) also competed, represented by comedian Youp van ‘t Hek, the beaver beetle (professor Felienne Hermans), the wood cockroach (meteorologist Reinier van den Berg) and the common two-wing (presenter Chazia Mourali ).

The toilet moth mosquito is the successor to the water scorpion, a bug that was the first to be named insect of the year in 2022. The Taxon Foundation is organizing the election together with EIS Knowledge Center for Insects and the Dutch Entomological Association. A prize will be raffled among the winning voters.

About three-quarters of all animal species are insects. The Netherlands has about 20,000 species.

