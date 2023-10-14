To avoid being fired, Rocco Romano, the worst journalist in the country, must make a fantastic report. In search of a story, he strolls through the Deventer market with his rat Leo (Halle, named after a former goalkeeper of Go Ahead Eagles). But through the toilet bowl that Aniek Antiek wants to sell him, Rocco suddenly ends up in the Middle Ages. Rocco, Sophie and the Black Death is a typical VPRO youth programme: original, educational, silly and also fun for non-children. Rocco’s amateurish reporting is comical (“It stinks here”) and the clumsy characters, such as the ecclesiastical Geert Grote, are enjoyable: “Exciting book, the Bible. It reads itself, so to speak.”

Rocco, Sophie and the Black Death For children 8 episodes of approx. 10 minutes. NPO Zapp/VPRO