Aquaplus announced that he is working on a remake of ToHeart1997 visual novel developed by Leaf. The remake will be available in Japan during 2025but at the moment neither the platforms nor a possible Western version have been revealed.

The company has however announced the first two voice actors who will be part of the cast of the remake, they are:

Akari Kamigashi – voiced by: Kana Ichinose

– voiced by: Kana Ichinose Multi – voiced by: Hina Youmiya

New information, including the first gameplay, will be released over the course of the Great Aquaplus Festival: 30th Anniversary which will be held next November 9th. We just have to wait!

Source: Aquaplus Street Gematsu