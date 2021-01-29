“Am I a man” when I carry my baby on my back or take care of him, cook or when I sweep my classroom ? Supporting images, these are the questions that punctuate the campaign conducted from January 11 to 31, 2021 by MenEngage Togo, member of the global alliance whose objective is to involve boys and men in the fight for gender equality.

In addition to the messages disseminated during the campaign, men were invited to share on social networks pictures of them “where they are in a posture of positive masculinity”, specifies Kokou Edem Agboka, coordinator of MenEngage Togo, in charge of gender within the Togolese NGO Afad, which operatesin the field of community health. “Positive masculinity refers to the way in which the man expresses his character as a man by living in harmony with his environment and the other, in particular the woman, by acting in such a way as not to harm him. Positive masculinity is experienced. from the home by collaborating and participating in domestic chores. “

Countryside “media and digital” thus sensitizes “to the different ways of living positive masculinity, to the different forms of the relationship with the woman through that with the child”. SThe visuals illustrate situations such as harassment in the street and in the office or even the fact of accompanying his wife in prenatal consultation. The operation is also an opportunity to call on men to show more solidarity with feminist movements.

At the origin of this campaign, a qualitative survey which highlights a happy predisposition of the Togolese. “The study revealed to us that we have two conceptions of masculinity among men in Togo, says the coordinator of MenEngage Togo. One is toxic and hegemonic: it is the man who has the last word, he cannot get involved in certain tasks which, according to him, are reserved for women. The other is a more positive understanding of masculinity which predisposes men to collaboration, dialogue, gentleness and non-violence. ” Kokou Edem Agboka confides that “This in-depth recognition of equality, of social justice surprised us among some. We did not necessarily expect it when going to meet people in the depths of the bush, in our countryside.” If the first conception of the masculine still wins in Togo, this “bivalence”, illustrated by the survey, “encourages driving the nail on the positive masculinity in order to work on this predisposition “.

Especially since there is real potential among Togolese men in comparison with those of the continent. “Among Togolese there is a culture of non-violence unlike other countries where we are simply witnessing feminicides”, like in South Africa. And traditional initiation practices can be critical when it comes to instilling violence. “When it’s very violent, the man who comes out of this initiation can only be predisposed to violence. We have initiatory practices in Togo whose degree of violence is less than elsewhere on the continent. “

MenEngage Togo’s approach has found a favorable response, especially among women. “Initially, this campaign was the voice of the voiceless. We had reactions of the type: ‘Here are the men who are mobilizing in this area …’ We felt that women were expressing what was a burden to them on a daily basis and that men tended not to recognize. ” The campaign is also an opportunity to deconstruct prejudices: “Today we speak on the air, on TV and on the radio, and we thwart the arguments put forward by other men. On the other side, we are under attack that illustrate resistance. ” Their arguments are often the same as those advanced during the NGO study. “All these things come from our ancestors, we always said that there is a job for men and a job for women…”, confided a 49-year-old community leader interviewed in rural areas in the Savanes region (northern Togo).

The current comments largely echo this, reports the coordinator of MenEngage Togo: “This is rubbish, it is God who created things like that, who made us different. Man and woman can never be equal.” “It stings us to the quick, he continues, and we do not fail to respond to all posts of this type with concrete arguments. When someone refers to the Bible or whatever, they are asked to give us proof. For example, where it would be written that we can attack a woman in the street and rape her (…) We are not saying that the man will become a woman or vice versa. But in terms of rights, opportunities, dignity, social position, men and women can have the same. We must not leave these messages unanswered, because people might think that we cannot afford our policy. Each time we bring the debate back to the field of law, international conventions, our Constitution or even the programs that the Togolese State has put in place “.

This is useful in a country where, according to the latest figures provided by the United Nations, “12% of women aged 15 to 49 reported having suffered physical and / or sexual violence from a current or former intimate partner in the previous 12 months in 2014”. According to the UN, “Women of childbearing age (15-49 years) often face obstacles with regard to their sexual and reproductive health and rights in Togo”. “If we want to advance in the work of equality between men and women, insists Kokou Edem Agboka, the problem must be tackled at the root and it is largely linked to men on all levels: gender equality, sexual and reproductive health, fight against gender-based violence, prevention and fight against HIV / AIDS, law of children … All these fields where, when men get involved, we get results because we understand that men are a real blockage. This is how the concept of working with men towards gender justice was born.“An approach embodied by the MenEngage alliance, “which came into being following the work of women’s and feminist organizations”, whose African headquarters are in South Africa.

Togo joined the network, which today brings together 22 African countries, “late 2017-early 2018 ” thanks to the need expressed by … men. Afad, which provides the Togolese secretariat for MenEngage, works with communities in the Kpalimé zone (southern Togo) and specializes in the health sector. “At the departure of mother and child”, says Kokou Edem Agboka. “As part of our activities, he continues, we set up mothers’ clubs and then dad clubs at the request of the latter because the men told us that they too needed information. It is in this work that we realized that men must be involved in our approach. For questions of vaccination or family planning, it suffices for the man to say no and everything is blocked. We must therefore start working with men. This is how the idea was born to partner with the MenEngage network “.

MenEngageTogo, “which is in the implementation phase”, will formalize its activities in February 2021. The task promises to be easier “in the big cities” where the mode of operation of households has already convinced many Togolese, notes Kokou Edem Agboka, to be more “proactive in relation to gestures and behaviors of positive masculinity“.