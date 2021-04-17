Nasser Al Jabri (Abu Dhabi)

The Community Contributions Authority “Together” confirmed that the “Let’s Connect” program, which was recently launched by the Authority, with the aim of enhancing the principle of community participation and communication in light of the challenges resulting from the “Covid 19” pandemic, will work to enhance a healthy community culture, through virtual initiatives that will be announced soon. Within the program in the coming weeks.

Faris Al-Zaabi, health and wellness representative within the “Let’s Connect” program, confirmed that a number of societal issues will be addressed, which will be highlighted within the program, including lack of movement, a sudden change in lifestyle, and a decrease in direct interaction between community members due to the crisis of the “Covid 19” pandemic.

He pointed out that “Let us communicate” will witness the participation of various segments of society, through the various activities and dialogues that will be held virtually, pointing out that his participation in the program as a sports figure contributing to promoting health awareness comes with the aim of improving the lifestyle of all community members, including senior citizens, residents, youth and people of determination. In addition to contributing to a positive social impact and sharing my experiences and knowledge in the field of sports sciences to enhance social integration.

He pointed out that, due to his professional experience in triathlon, his access to a number of national and international achievements and his specialization in sports sciences, it is important to take advantage of the diversity of the UAE community, which includes 200 nationalities, to have a positive health impact, which contributes to promoting the objectives of the social sector in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi. And to create a cohesive and vibrant society despite the current challenges.

He indicated that the “Together” Authority, after two years since its establishment, was able to make an effort to achieve its vision of cooperating society, through many tangible efforts that were made during the last period, and were embodied through the outputs of the “Together We Are Good” program and the “Generations Journey” initiative, which targeted Senior citizens.

The coming period will witness the launch of a number of virtual dialogues dealing with a range of axes, including health in Abu Dhabi society, in a way that contributes to establishing social cohesion and promoting integration during times of reduced direct interaction between community members, to consolidate the principle of community participation, enhance social responsibility, and create opportunities for volunteering, Representatives from experts and specialists in a number of fields, including health, literature, business, training, and society were selected. They will participate in a number of seminars and virtual activities that will be held during the next two months with the support of Ma’an and a number of bodies in the public and private sectors.