Nasser Al Jabri (Abu Dhabi)

The Community Contributions Authority “Ma’an” has identified two social projects through the electronic platform of the Social Investment Fund, to receive contributions received from individuals during the current period, as part of the campaigns and projects included in the platform.

The first project is to support organ transfers with a value of 5 million dirhams, as the campaign supports the activities of the National Program for Organ and Tissue Donation, and aims to cover the costs of organ and tissue transfers, enhance the culture of organ donation in the community, and change society’s view of the concept of organ donation.

The first phase of the project includes covering the costs of donation procedures, organ and human tissue transplantation that may not be included in medical insurance or government support, and it will work to enhance the level of community awareness to encourage organ donation in the UAE community, and social support will be provided to donors and their families according to specific criteria, similar to the best. International practices, which will positively save the lives of many patients.

The second project is to provide support to orphans, as this campaign was launched to support orphans in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi, prepare them for the future and integrate them into society within the initiatives of the Community Contributions Authority, and the campaign aims to provide social support to orphans through various programs such as educational support and family support.

The Community Contributions Authority stated that contributions can be submitted electronically through the website of the Social Investment Fund, where the amount to be submitted and the type of campaign through which the contribution is made are determined, and then the contribution is submitted through simple steps that only take a few minutes.

The authority stated that the Community Contributions Platform is the official channel for collecting contributions in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi, to embody the generosity of the community’s children and to enhance the culture of community participation and contribution, as the platform allows individuals and companies interested in the social field to provide financial support in order to develop strategic projects and social development programs in accordance with the identified social priorities. in Abu Dhabi.

The authority indicated that the Social Investment Fund was innovatively designed to collect contributions from various stakeholders, and to use part of these contributions in strategies aimed at achieving continuous and sustainable returns, while the other part is allocated to investment in the third sector, and to address social challenges in Abu Dhabi.