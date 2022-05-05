The Authority for Community Contributions (Ma’an) has identified the topic of “Entrepreneurship for the Community” as a challenge for social entrepreneurs, in the sixth session of the Ma’an Social Incubator, with a focus on social priority areas in financial culture and education, noting that the incubator began receiving applications from entrepreneurs. Social workers, who work on developing sustainable solutions in raising the levels of financial literacy, educational technologies, as well as the latest social technologies.

In detail, the authority set May 8 as the last date for submitting applications, sending the details of the social project and the work team, while the work team of the “Together” social incubator will review and evaluate all applications submitted, according to the approved nomination criteria, announce the final list of candidates, and conduct virtual interviews with owners The most distinguished and innovative projects will take place from May 9 to 11, after which qualified companies will be invited to present their projects before a specialized jury, noting that the selection of the winning teams to join the new cycle of the social incubator, and informing all teams of the results, will take place from 16 Until September 18, 2022.

The authority confirmed that the winning teams will join the “Together” social incubator program, where they will participate in intensive educational sessions to help them develop innovative ideas and turn them into start-up companies, noting that the application is open to all nationalities, and that qualifying for a “Together” grant requires Owning a legal registry in Abu Dhabi, creating a social impact for the community of the Emirate of Abu Dhabi, or specific target groups.

The authority specified seven conditions for submitting applications in the incubator, which included that the applicant must be at least 18 years old, that the start-up companies are in the first stages of establishment (verifying product / market compatibility), verifying that the work team is fully qualified, ensuring the effectiveness of the business model, and that The participant resides in Abu Dhabi or wants to create a positive impact in it, and owns a committed team, with the ability to provide resources for the program (2 members or more), while the companies are required to be reap the revenues, or have conducted at least one experience in the market. , or have a significant history of partnerships or users.

The authority indicated that it will provide the winning and participating teams with practical workshops that are designed and directed to support the teams in expanding their scope of work, verify their focus on positive social impact, mentorship and coaching through learning from the best coaches, mentors, entrepreneurship leaders and industry experts around the world, and build a network From relationships, connecting the winners to a global network of partners in the private and government sectors, to test your technology and explore other forms of deals and partnerships, and offers you the opportunity to network with a variety of local and international investors and donors, in addition to providing office space for a year through “Together”.

She pointed out that the winning teams whose project was selected will be able to apply for a grant of up to 200,000 dirhams, which will be disbursed based on a specific list of achievements over one year. Headquartered in Abu Dhabi, and get the benefits of graduates.

encourage innovation

The Authority for Community Contributions (Ma’an) confirmed that the “Together” social incubator was designed to encourage innovation and entrepreneurship in developing innovative solutions to social, cultural and environmental priorities, noting that the Ma’an Incubator hosts, twice a year, promising teams, and provides them with the support and resources needed to achieve growth. and prosperity.

She indicated that the winning teams participating in the program will be provided with knowledge, guidance and training, and provide opportunities for building relationships and financing, pointing out that the incubator is a unique opportunity for entrepreneurs to develop their innovative ideas and develop them into sustainable social enterprises and projects.



