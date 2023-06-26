Statistics issued by the Authority for Community Contribution (Ma’an) revealed that about 700,000 community members in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi have benefited from the financial allocations for various social programs and initiatives that Ma’an has provided over four years, in addition to supporting more than 70 social companies. Emerging, noting that the Authority’s community-based values, and its initiatives for financing and partnerships, have had a long-term impact on Abu Dhabi society, through contributions of more than 512 million dirhams.

In detail, the Authority for Community Contribution (Ma’an) confirmed its work to strengthen partnership and cooperation between the public and private sectors and civil society, to create a positive, sustainable and measurable social impact, by encouraging innovative and sustainable solutions to the social challenges facing Abu Dhabi society to enhance the quality of life in the emirate.

The authority stressed its commitment to providing innovative platforms to enable the various sectors of Abu Dhabi society to actively participate and contribute to achieving the desired social impact linked to the emirate’s social priorities, by directing their efforts in a strategic and measurable manner, and strengthening ways of partnership between various parties in the government, private and third sectors, and activating initiatives of action. shared between them.

She indicated that the social accelerator program aims to support existing social institutions, enable them to grow, expand their business and enhance their positive impact, through a program that extends over a period of three months, to contribute to ensuring the provision of social services to the widest segment of society, and the social accelerator also provides support to expand the scope of business of institutions. The existing social programs that generate financial returns using an approved business model, and the program includes workshops and training courses tailored to suit the needs of the participants.

The authority pointed out that the Together Social Incubator (MSI) is dedicated to encouraging innovation and social entrepreneurship in developing innovative solutions for social, cultural and environmental priorities. Twice a year it hosts startups and provides them with the necessary support and resources in order to achieve a positive impact. In the program with knowledge, mentorship, training, and networking and funding opportunities.

The authority stated – on its official website – that the number of beneficiaries reached 724,454, and the value of financial contributions amounted to 474,293,635 dirhams, while the value of savings on the government amounted to 127,530,226 dirhams, and 37 effective partnerships were concluded, and the number of volunteers reached 3,785. volunteers, while the number of volunteer hours that were implemented exceeded 16,000 hours, in addition to the authority incubating and accelerating the work of 58 social institutions, in addition to supporting 134 projects, 119 agencies, and 26 social segments.