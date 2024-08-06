Statistics issued by the Authority of Community Contributions “Ma’an” showed that it collected AED 26 million through implementing 18 contribution campaigns to support the health, infrastructure, education, and environment sectors, in addition to the social sector, under the slogan “Make a difference in the Abu Dhabi community” by supporting projects that change the lives of individuals, as the authority aims to collect financial contributions of up to approximately AED 75 million.

The official website of “Together” showed the success of the campaigns in supporting medical research, multiple sclerosis, “Together for Every Orphan”, community gardens, facilitated trips for people of determination, and “Impactful Communication for the Deaf Community”, while the door to contributions is still open for all campaigns.

The health sector campaigns included seven campaigns, including “Mobile Dental Unit” to provide free and comprehensive dental treatment and emergency care for workers, “New Smiles that Change Lives” to provide free corrective surgery for residents suffering from cleft lip, “Multiple Sclerosis” to improve the lives of people with the disease, “I Deserve Life” to provide the necessary treatment for cancer patients, support medical research, and treat kidney patients who are unable to cover the cost of treatment, in addition to a campaign to cover health insurance costs for the most vulnerable groups of residents.

The social sector included the “Together for Every Orphan” campaign to provide the necessary support for orphans and children without family care, the “Smart Stutterer” program to improve the lives of individuals with speech problems, “Facilitated Trips for People of Determination” to provide taxis equipped with the necessary facilities, the “Effective Communication for the Deaf Community” campaign to prepare them to join the labor market, the “Delivery Representatives’ Rest” to provide a healthy, supportive environment for delivery bike drivers, and humanitarian cases for prisoners, in addition to the campaign to support rental costs for families with humanitarian and social cases.

The education sector included two campaigns to support students with disabilities, to provide them with educational opportunities and the necessary guidance, and a campaign to support students’ education and talents to support students from the low-income category who have accumulated tuition fees. The community gardens campaign came to provide facilities and gardens that serve all members of society, under the umbrella of the infrastructure sector, and the “We Plant for the Emirates” campaign to plant 10,000 mangrove trees under the umbrella of the environment sector.

The Social Contributions Authority, “Ma’an”, the official channel of the Abu Dhabi government concerned with receiving social contributions, confirmed that its activities to collect contributions are in line with Abu Dhabi’s ongoing commitment to sustainable development and the ongoing efforts to build a cooperative and cohesive society, and to enhance its growth and participation. These campaigns also focus on a variety of important issues in the education, health, environment and social sectors, and promote a culture of community contribution, while seeking to consolidate Abu Dhabi’s position as a major destination for work and living through cooperation with government, private and third sector institutions.

She pointed out that any individual’s contribution, no matter how small, stimulates a series of positive changes that touch the lives of countless people within the community. By supporting these influential social programs, contributors are enabling the growth of a thriving third sector that works hard to provide sustainable solutions to social priorities in Abu Dhabi. In addition, an individual’s contribution not only supports social programs, but also provides a range of personal benefits, including a sense of personal accomplishment, opportunities to build relationships with individuals and institutions that are leading the journey of positive social change, and making a direct social impact in the local community.

