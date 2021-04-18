Abu Dhabi (Al Ittihad)

The Community Contributions Together Authority announced the launch of 20 initiatives over a period of 10 weeks, as part of the “Let’s Connect” program, the online platform launched by the Together Authority, to enhance communication and interaction among Abu Dhabi residents, as well as the ability to showcase their talents and interests.

In order to encourage a healthy and healthy lifestyle, the participants in the program will be provided with a set of tips to improve their physical fitness and mental health, through interactive sessions on the Internet provided by Fares Al Zaabi, where he leads five sessions within the channels of the “Let’s communicate” program about healthy habits and their inclusion within Daily lifestyle, these sessions include advice on diet and healthy meals, as well as telling inspiring stories from real life. The program also includes a wide variety of activities suitable for all members of society and meets their needs, with a focus on the most important methods to consolidate the spirit of community cohesion, despite the divergence, and in this context, community development specialist Tania Awad in Abu Dhabi launched the #MyThankYou initiative with the aim of encouraging community members to appreciate Achievements and celebrating them, by expressing thanks to those who have made a positive impact.