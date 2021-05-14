Nasser Al Jabri (Abu Dhabi)

The Community Contributions Authority intends to launch virtual initiatives that include working to develop society, support its members, develop their thinking style and level of awareness, enhance their capabilities to overcome the current challenges left by the “Covid-19” pandemic, and prepare them in the most appropriate manner to meet future challenges and overcome them efficiently.

Arsalan Al-Hashemi, the representative of business and training in the “Let’s Connect” program, which was launched by “Together” last month, confirmed that work will be done during the coming period to strengthen community cohesion and to define the importance of community participation and its role in building a healthy and cohesive society, as the program is distinguished by its objectives and style His proposal, it includes the most important areas that affect the structure of an individual’s life and work to improve its aspects, thus leading to the outcome of reaching a healthy, cooperative and cohesive society.

He indicated that he will work within his specialization in the program to shed light on the importance of self-development that begins with the development of intellectual capabilities and practical experiences of the human being, thus helping to professionalize the success industry by developing higher thinking skills, and the use of available resources to make positive adjustments to personality, pointing to the importance of increasing ability To meet and overcome challenges, achieve the desired goals, raise self-awareness and benefit from the available skills to the fullest, in order to achieve a better standard of life for the person at the professional, personal and psychological levels.

He pointed out that the focus will be on several community guidelines, including focusing on the self-development system, which begins with practicing simple positive actions on a daily basis to make these positive behaviors a sustainable approach and lifestyle, and to benefit from crises that can be an opportunity to learn new lessons, and to adhere to and develop the acquired values. In addition to changing some societal concepts and considering psychological challenges as a health-satisfactory symptom that must be addressed like any other symptom, the focus will also be on the need to learn from facing psychological challenges and the mechanism to overcome them, present and in the future.

He explained that, within the program, he will address the process of behavioral change, which begins with making a positive transformation on the rules that were acquired during the first stages of life, in a way that contributes to reorganizing the pillars of life with the new positive transformation, which requires knowledge and a deep understanding of a set of pillars that have been worked It has to carefully simplify the foundations for success in life at all levels, including career success.