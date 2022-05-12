The Authority for Community Contributions “Together” said that it provides support and sponsorship for 11 innovative projects, implemented by entrepreneurs in the social field, adding that it has allocated 200,000 dirhams in support of each project.

The innovative projects aim to provide support and care for senior citizens and residents, facilitate their affairs, help them integrate into society, and benefit from their practical and life experiences, explaining that “the projects are innovative solutions to participate in activating the role of senior citizens and residents.” In the community, by participating in various activities and building social relationships with its members within broader circles, what Ensures their inclusion and appreciation, improves their mental health, provides an opportunity for economic income and ensures their future stability financial.”

The Director-General of the authority, Salama Al-Amimi, told “Emirates Today” that these projects will play a positive role in the lives of Abu Dhabi residents. .

She added that “providing support for projects that serve senior citizens and residents is one of the most important social priorities, as they are our fathers and mothers. Building and developing Abu Dhabi, and it is important that we reflect the community’s appreciation for the efforts they made during their journey to build A better future for future generations to enjoy.”

And she considered that “the role of the young generation came to provide support to senior citizens through the (Together) Social Incubator Program, and to provide Solutions that enable and encourage them to interact and communicate with members of the community, and feel the appreciation they deserve.”

Al-Amimi continued: “The Ma’an Social Incubator has contributed to bridging the distances between social entrepreneurs, senior citizens and residents, and encouraged them to cooperate and exchange knowledge and experiences to reach innovative solutions that will contribute to a positive transformation of building A better future for future generations,” noting that the projects are in line with the national policy for senior citizens and residents, which is based on seven main axes, including providing health care, enhancing community communication, an active lifestyle, investing energies, civic participation, infrastructure, transportation and financial stability. Security, safety and the future quality of life, in honor of their efforts in building the Emirate of Abu Dhabi, which has become one of the best destinations to work and live in.

The projects supported by “Together” include the Foithy Project, the Toti Project, Refqa, the International Talent Center, the Art Therapy Center, the Let’s Rise Project, The DoctorConnect application, the We Communicate to Continue application, the savings application for senior citizens and residents, in addition to the Montessori Association.

The DoctorConnect application facilitates people’s access to medicines and enhances the effectiveness of their use at the region level. Its main goal is to enable senior citizens and residents to take care of their health, while the “Senior Savings App” provides important solutions for those who have lost their source of income after retirement, as it is a common problem among senior citizens and residents, while the “Rafaqah” application is concerned with providing Personal care services for senior citizens.

The projects include the “Lets Rise” project, which aims to benefit from the experiences of senior citizens, by enabling them to tell their stories in order to inspire the new generation and benefit from their accumulated experiences, while the International Talent Center is a bridge between young talents and senior citizens and provides this category with an opportunity for intellectual participation, This raises their spirits, while the Tootee application allows senior citizens to shop and benefit from the goods and services provided by productive families.

It is worth noting that “Together” provides a grant of up to 200,000 dirhams, for each project, and is disbursed based on a specific list of achievements over a period of one year. Business and industry experts around the world, building a network of relationships and connecting them with a global network of partners in the public and private sectors, as well as the opportunity to communicate with a variety of local and international investors and donors, in addition to providing office space for a year.

social incubator

The Director General of the Ma’an Community Contributions Authority, Salama Al-Amimi, confirmed that the “Ma’an” social incubator program continues to achieve outstanding successes since its inception. in 2019.

The projects supported by the authority have succeeded in providing support to various segments of society, making a positive impact on the lives of people of determination and in the areas of health. Psychological, family cohesion, environment, and senior citizens, expecting the incubator to achieve more positive results with the program’s latest courses that focus on entrepreneurship. For the community “with a focus on social priority areas in financial culture and education.”

Al-Amimi pointed out that the “Together” social incubator is one of the five main pillars of the Authority for Community Contributions, and falls within the framework of its continuous efforts to build A thriving third sector in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi, represented by civil enterprises, institutions of public interest, and social institutions for participation In building a cohesive and active developed society.



Follow our latest local and sports news and the latest political and economic developments via Google news

