The Director of the Social Investment Fund Resources Department at the Community Contributions Authority (Together), Khaled Al-Rumaithi, revealed that about 29 million dirhams were collected during the past year, provided by more than 600,000 people and 12 institutions, to support the initiatives and programs of the Authority, which contributed to enabling it to embrace 22 social enterprises, and the acceleration of the growth of six social enterprises, among many other efforts.

The “Together” Authority is part of the “Tomorrow 21” initiative, which aims to accelerate the pace of development in Abu Dhabi, support the process of comprehensive social development, support the economic development system, and create a positive social impact on members of the Abu Dhabi community, as it works to promote a culture of giving and participation in society. It addresses the basic social priorities to create valuable opportunities for volunteer work, community participation and partnership with institutions, government agencies, the private sector and individuals.

He told “Emirates Today” that the authority focuses on building, accelerating and developing third-sector institutions, through the social incubator of “Together”, and corporate social responsibility, in line with the goals and strategies of the Department of Community Development in Abu Dhabi, noting that according to the authority’s social impact report. For the past year, since its inception, the incubator has provided 11 million dirhams to incubate 53 social enterprises, and support 21 existing non-profit programs to support business continuity and expansion, which in turn provides services and products to more than 30,000 beneficiaries in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi.

Al Rumaithi added: “The initiatives and programs adopted by the authority revolve around providing solutions to the social priorities identified in Abu Dhabi, according to the quality of life survey carried out by the Department of Community Development in Abu Dhabi, through its five strategic pillars, which include the social incubator and accelerator program, social contracts, and the Social Investment Fund. Community participation, communication and partnerships management.

He stressed that “Together” has made great strides in establishing a society based on community participation, which reflects the collective impact of individuals and institutions that spare no effort for the happiness of their society, and we look forward to achieving positive change in the society of the Emirate of Abu Dhabi, and there have been many achievements that have reflected A sense of social responsibility, and a commitment to helping the community of the Emirate of Abu Dhabi.

Al Rumaithi continued: “Through the contribution of the main partners in the social and third sectors in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi, to facilitate the role of opportunities in achieving a real social impact, and to benefit from resources and tools, 36 million dirhams were allocated to support social priorities in Abu Dhabi, and 29 million dirhams were collected with the contribution of more than 621,000 individuals and 12 institutions, material and non-material support was provided to 43 institutions with the participation of 337 volunteers, 17 new strategic partnerships were established, 22 social institutions were incubated, the growth rate of six social institutions was accelerated, 41 new job opportunities were provided in the social sector, in addition to There are four new projects under negotiation, as part of results-based contracts.

Al Rumaithi pointed out that “Together” seeks to continue to present an inspiring model to the world, making the UAE an incubator for peoples belonging to more than 200 countries, stressing the keenness of “Together” to promote innovation and make a positive social impact in Abu Dhabi.



Follow our latest local and sports news and the latest political and economic developments via Google news

