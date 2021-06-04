Nasser Al Jabri (Abu Dhabi)

The Authority for Community Contributions “Together” intends to launch a set of virtual initiatives that highlight the advantages of living in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi and its uniqueness in a positive lifestyle, highlight the cultural aspect and activate community communication, within the axes of the “Let’s Connect” program, which aims to enhance communication between community members and consolidate community cohesion between individuals and families.

Shaimaa Sabry, a representative of the “Let’s Connect” program, said: The initiatives revolve around the idea of ​​enhancing community cohesion and how to spend quality time with family and friends, as it is possible to take a break from the daily work and engage in a discussion of a social issue with a family member to spend a useful and enjoyable time away from Work or study pressures. It is also possible to tour Abu Dhabi and share with community members the most prominent features that make Abu Dhabi a unique and distinctive city. The initiatives focus on highlighting the beauty of the cultural side of Abu Dhabi, as well as reminding members of the community of the need to adopt a balanced approach during daily life.

She added: The “Together” organization is making great efforts, as it seeks to support the people of society to follow a healthy lifestyle during these times, and we see this by focusing on the four areas of the “Let’s Connect” program, as well as enhancing creative abilities, increasing self-confidence, consolidating cooperation and activating the language of dialogue. In the field of arts and culture, and establishing the values ​​of societal cohesion by raising awareness of community issues represented in sustainability and social inclusion.

She indicated that she is looking forward through “Let’s Continue” to publish a set of messages, including highlighting the importance of interaction between community members. And pride in building constructive community relations, with a focus on the role of exchanging cultures and knowledge, which contributes to nourishing the comprehensive community culture, explaining that participation in the prosperity and development of society is vital, especially since we live in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi and belong to different cultures and nationalities, which constitutes a wonderful opportunity. To learn a lot from each other, by participating in initiatives in different areas that address social priorities.

She pointed out that “Let’s Connect” is the first initiative of its kind in Abu Dhabi, “where we have made a lot of effort to create an appropriate environment in which community members of different age groups feel the possibility of communication to participate in the program’s initiatives,” stressing the importance of participating in this important community initiative. To strengthen the language of communication, develop the framework of our social relations and enrich our daily lives.