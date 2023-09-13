The leader of North Korea met with the Russian president on Wednesday (September 13, 2023) at a cosmodrome in Russia

The leader of North Korea, Kim Jong Unand the Russian president, Vladimir Putinmet this Wednesday (September 13, 2023) at the Vostochny cosmodrome, a space center located in the Far East of Russia. When speaking briefly with journalists present at the scene, the North Korean said he supported Moscow in the war against Ukraine.

“Russia began a sacred struggle to protect its sovereignty and security”, declared Kim, quoted by the agency Reuters. “We will always support the decisions of President Putin and the Russian leadership […] and we will be together in the fight against imperialism”, he added.

Kim stated that the friendship between North Korea and Russia “has deep roots” and further deepening the relationship with the Kremlin is “the 1st priority” from the North Koreans. “I am sure that our meeting will be the next step in taking relations to a new level“, he spoke.

Putin said “happy” to see the North Korean leader. “Of course, we need to talk about issues of economic cooperation and issues of a humanitarian nature. We have many questions. I want to say that I am very happy to see you. Thank you for accepting the invitation and coming to Russia”, said the Russian president, addressing the North Korean.

Kim Jong Un it arrived on Tuesday (September 12) to Russia. At the beginning of September, the newspaper The New York Times reported that Kim’s trip to Russia would serve to negotiate export of more weapons to Moscow, which would be used in the war in Ukraine.

According to the Russian news agency Interfax, the 2 leaders visited the cosmodrome’s assembly and testing building. Putin showed Kim the place where Russia’s new space launch rocket, the Angara, is being assembled.

Asked whether Putin and Kim discussed arms production and exports, Kremlin press secretary Dmitry Peskovhe said, according to Reutersthat the 2 countries cooperate in areas “sensitive”, which would not be made public.

According to the news agency, Putin was asked if he would speak to Kim about purchasing weapons and ammunition. The Russian president responded that the 2 would discuss “all questions”but without giving further details.

Read more: