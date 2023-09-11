The perfect setting for an evening full of romanticism was the Military Circle. From the early hours, fans waited to see their artists for the first time. The concert began with the presentation of the picaresque Mauricio Mesones, who delighted us with ‘Don’t play with the devil’, followed by ‘Colegiala, and ‘I want to dawn’, songs that were chanted and danced by the entire Peruvian cumbia-loving audience. The interpreter of ‘Darling’ He made his fans vibrate with the closing of this song, thus giving the pass to the following artists.

Mauricio Mesones. Photo: Mirian Torres/La República

Peruvian emotion and pride

The Peruvian singer-songwriter Gian Marco Zignago He welcomed the spectators with ‘Tú no te imaginas’, one of the songs from his second album, which captivated and brought the attention of those present, followed by ‘No te avisa’. In the second part of her presentation, she thanked her fans for their attendance and proceeded to play ‘Lejos de ti’, a song performed to the rhythm of the charango, which gave the concert a touch of Peruvianness, melancholy and emotion. They couldn’t miss classics like ‘Resucitar’ and ‘Se me olvó’.

Gian Marco in concert. Photo: Mirian Torres/La República

His presentation could not have closed in a better way by bringing in as a surprise guest: Christian Yaipén, leader of Group 5, with whom he sang a duet ‘El corazón de mi corazón’ and ‘Domitila’. This is how they brought euphoria to the event attendees. Our national talent, on the verge of tears, ended her presentation by thanking the audience for having been part of her great repertoire, which ended with ‘Feeling alive’.

Christian Yaipén in concert. Photo: Mirian Torres/La República

Proposal

In the third part of the concert it was the turn of Fonseca, who has been touring our country and brought us ‘Live and Direct’, giving kisses to the fans, to whom he sang ‘Talk to me softly’ and ‘I came to look for you’. The Colombian gave a space to thank the presence of his fans, to whom he dedicated ‘If you love me’.

“Thank you, thank you, Lima, for always welcoming us with open arms, and I dreamed of singing this next song with you,” he said.

Fonseca in concert. Photo: Mirian Torres/La República

Its great staging had a peculiar proposal for her hand from a couple in love. The artist, with a very tropical melody, dedicated ‘Prometo’ to them.

“Thank you, thank you for sharing this event with us, this next song is for you,” he expressed.

His presentation ended with ‘I send you flowers’, with which love and romance emerged among the attendees, who excitedly applauded the Latin American artist.

Love and hope

In this way, the baton was handed over to Diego Torres, who performed ‘I can say yes’, chanting with the audience one of his iconic songs from his musical career. The Argentine made us vibrate with ‘Guapa’, and then gave himself a space in which he thanked the audience, his friends and stage partner, with whom he shared a great concert, and promised that it would not be the last.

Diego Torres in concert. Photo: Mirian Torres/La República

“Coming to share with you, share the stage with two greats and do this concert together to share with you a Lima night, with this audience with whom we have known each other for so many years and so many songs that have been a bridge between you and me” , he commented.

He then proceeded to sing ‘Color of hope’a song that marked many of its fans with a great message of optimism to the rhythm of Latin pop.

“This upcoming song has to do with dreams, and never lowering our arms in search of our dreams,” he explained.

This is how ‘Juntos para ti’ ended, a show that brought great icons of romantic Latin music on stage, who created an unforgettable night in our country singing about love, dreams and hope.

