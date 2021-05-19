Together for Change confirmed that he will vote in favor of postponement of the PASO and the general elections in the session of this Wednesday in the Chamber of Deputies. The decision was ratified in a virtual meeting of the national table of the opposition coalition, even after the progress of the treatment of the reform of the Public Prosecutor’s Office. The legislative referents reviewed the numbers, and estimated that the ruling party still did not get enough support to gather the quorum to enable the debate on the Procurement Law.

A good part of the meeting by Zoom was taken by the analysis of the treatment of the reform for prosecutors, after this Tuesday the Frente de Todos managed to issue an opinion to bring the project to the campus, although it will have difficulties to gather the 129 presences to open the session. “We made a point and we are optimistic”, said one of the members of the table.

Mario Negri, Cristian Ritondo and Juan López, the heads of the block of Deputies of the UCR, the PRO and the Civic Coalition, reviewed the fine numbers and the calculation gave them between four and six legislators less than necessary for the ruling party.

Optimism but moderate

For some it will be very difficult for the Frente de Todos, others are more cautious due to the ongoing negotiations by a sector of the government coalition. “I see that this law has fall destination”, Risked one of the opposition legislative swords. “Those calculations are those that for now are on one side and the other, but you have to keep looking carefully“Asked another.

Among those who would not give a quorum, they counted the four Cordobans referenced in Juan Schiaretti, the three Lavagnists from the Federal Consensus, the two from Santa Fe from socialism and the Civic Front, the two from the left, Alma Sapag from Neuquén and Eduardo Bali Bucca.

In a most ambiguous position They located the three missionaries, Andrés Zottos from Salta, Luis Di Giácomo from Rio de Janeiro and three former Together for Change: Pablo Ansaloni from Buenos Aires, Felipe Alvarez from La Rioja and Antonio Carambia from Santa Cruz. Deputies of the UCR, the PRO and the Civic Coalition they crossed calls and chats with those who are in doubt.

The board in turn confirmed that the interblock will endorse the postponement of the primaries to September 12 and the general ones to November 14. “You have to vote for it. For him risk of being suspended and to take care of deputies who do not support to the Government with the reform of the Procuratorate. We cannot make a scandal about the PASO and they end up running ”, they argued.

Horacio Rodríguez Larreta gave an overview of the health situation, Mauricio Macri did not speak and opened the possibility of meet again virtually on Wednesday afternoon. They also connected María Eugenia Vidal, Patricia Bullrich and Humberto Schiavoni for the PRO, Luis Naidenoff and Martín Lousteau by the UCR and Maximiliano Ferraro and Maricel Etchecoin by the Civic Coalition.

The debate by Rafecas

One of the points in internal discussion in Together for Change revolves around the nomination as Attorney for Daniel Rafecas, proposed by Alberto Fernández and whose statement was not discussed in the Senate. Elisa Carrió had proposed to support him to avoid the reform of the law of the Public Ministry, Macri and Bullrich at the time opposed and those differences generated invoice passes in the last few days.

Now there was also noises in the Senate, after Naidenoff and Negri demanded Cristina Kirchner to start the treatment of Rafecas’ candidacy. Radical legislators reproached the head of the interblock in the upper house, in some cases for the delay and in others for the change of position. A few months ago, Lousteau and Lucila Crexell agreed with Carrió to advance down this path. Other senators complained that they will not vote for Rafecas, in disagreement with the strategy of going for the “lesser evil.”

Look also