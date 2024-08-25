Our country is currently going through a crucial moment for the development of democracy. This stage demands from all of us a genuine commitment to institutions, to the promotion of justice and to the rule of law.

The firm steps towards the consolidation of our young democracy can be measured in our ability to overcome tensions, in the balance of powers, in the joint strengthening of institutions and, of course, in an independent and strong judicial system that is capable of offering people justice in an impartial and expeditious manner.

I am convinced that all political leaders, judges, legislators and all those who are part of democratic institutions are jointly responsible when it comes to building a judicial system that is at the service of the people, and never of particular interests or ideological positions. This requires, among other things, a commitment to transparency, and of course, to the application of the law without obstruction. All of this allows us to take decisive steps towards the stability and development that people need.

It is true that Mexico is a sovereign nation and that we must work together for its growth; however, it is also true that it continues to be part of the world, of the current redistribution of value chains, and that its geopolitical and economic position is privileged. Therefore, what happens with the consolidation of democracy and the judicial system that supports it is not only reflected in social stability or in the conditions for working politically for people, but is also reflected in what we project to the world, that is, in the certainty for investments that bring development and growth to countries.

This respect for institutions, for the law and the permanent promotion of justice are linked to a truly humanistic policy that always puts the common good first. Although the response and responsibility for people’s pain and suffering is always personal, politics allows us to go further. It is about building and consolidating institutions that allow us to avoid the pain that is avoidable, and with them raise people’s quality of life.

All of us who participate in public service must shake off conflict, division and everything that keeps us from effectively fulfilling the mission that the citizens entrusted to us when they elected us as their representatives. We must be able to renew our energies, rethink our foundations, and build with them true solutions to the most pressing problems of the people.

This will only be possible, not from our personal and ideological trenches, but starting from the problems that we have before us. Good politics will never be that which is carried out from a cold desk, but that which goes out to meet people, and from there finds solutions.

In these times, the right path is to go together, vigilant about what happens, with truly humanistic and democratic convictions, and always hand in hand with the institutions that make the common good and a better future for all possible. That is my conviction, and the objective with which we continue to work in the Government of Chihuahua. Without turning back, we will continue to focus on what really matters, leading our State along the path that guarantees the care and respect for the rights of all Chihuahuans.