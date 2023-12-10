Dubai (Etihad)

“Nature, Land and Ocean Day” at COP28 saw leaders sign commitments and pledges to provide more than $186 million to stimulate climate action, and continue to build momentum to advance nature protection and development. The commitments focused on protecting forests, developing mangroves, and green spaces, and stimulating financing for nature protection. and ocean sustainability. The leaders also stressed the importance of taking immediate action to protect nature as a key factor in achieving the goals of the Paris Agreement.

Razan Al-Mubarak, the United Nations climate pioneer, stressed to “COP28” that protecting nature, lands and oceans is the only way to preserve the possibility of avoiding the rise in global temperature exceeding the level of 1.5 degrees Celsius, noting the importance of joint cooperation, especially with indigenous peoples and local communities that care for them. These are extremely important assets, and she added that the diverse and exceptional turnout for attending the “Nature Day, Land and Ocean Use Day” activities within the conference’s program of specialized topics, indicates great interest in nature-based climate action, which forms the focus of the response to the results of the first global inventory to evaluate progress in implementing the goals of the agreement. Paris, praising global achievements during COP28, which paves the way for strengthening nature conservation efforts at COP30 scheduled to be held in Belem, Brazil.

“Nature, Land and Ocean Day” witnessed the announcement of new funding of more than $186 million for nature and climate to protect and develop forests, mangroves and oceans, in support of the funding goals amounting to $2.5 billion raised and catalyzed for the protection and development of nature during the World Climate Action Summit. At COP28 held on December 2.

His Excellency Nana Akufo-Addo, President of the friendly Republic of Ghana, said that the leadership of the UAE and the COP28 presidency are taking effective and tangible measures to protect nature, supported by large financial pledges, and that the possibility of achieving the 1.5 degree Celsius goal cannot be maintained without protecting and developing nature. He also stressed the necessity Accelerate the implementation of these actions to achieve tangible and effective progress by COP30.

By reducing losses of natural assets, efforts to mitigate the repercussions of climate change can be enhanced by 30%, to maintain the possibility of achieving the goal of 1.5 degrees Celsius by 2030. Protecting nature also plays a crucial role in reducing the dangers of climate change, such as floods and fires, and efforts can Protecting nature could contribute to creating new trade and economic opportunities worth $10 trillion, and providing nearly 400 million jobs.

At COP26, climate action leaders agreed to completely halt deforestation and activate forest development efforts by 2030, and this year they adopted the “Global Biodiversity Framework,” which aims to protect 30% of lands and oceans by 2030. Achieving these goals depends on investing in Supporting indigenous communities and their leading role, protecting 80% of the world’s biodiversity.

Maria José Andrade Cerda, one of the indigenous people of Quechua de Serena in Ecuador, and responsible for economic and community development at the Union of Indigenous Nationalities in the Amazon region of Ecuador, said that for thousands of years the Quechua de Serena people have dedicated their lives to achieving balance and harmony with nature, and observing the behavior of biodiversity. And animals, plant life cycles and water flows around it. She also pointed out that through COP28’s use of scientific facts and the knowledge of indigenous peoples, the world has awakened to the need to understand and respect the delicate connections between humanity and nature because of their critical importance to our future.

The joint statement from the COP28 Presidency and the friendly Republic of China, as the current Chair of the Convention on Biological Diversity (COP15), represents one of the important results of Nature Day, as the “COP28 Joint Statement on Climate, Nature and Humanity” received the support of 18 countries leading the Climate and Nature Partnership and 11 A biodiversity partnership within the framework of protecting and developing forests, mangroves and oceans, the statement includes new pledges from countries to develop and implement strategies to support climate action and protect nature.

Updates on announcements issued by the World Climate Action Summit:

30 countries joined the “Mangrove Climate Alliance”, which was launched in partnership between the UAE and the Republic of Indonesia at COP27 with the aim of building global momentum to enhance climate action, bringing the total number of member states in the alliance to 37 countries, which contain more than 60% of the world’s mangroves.

21 countries have officially signed on to the Mangrove Development Initiative, a collaborative effort between the Global Mangrove Alliance and UN Climate Champions, with the goal of protecting and developing 15 million hectares of mangroves globally by 2030 with $4 billion in funding.

The High-Level Commission on the Oceans for a Sustainable Ocean Economy, made up of 18 countries that together represent 50% of the world’s coasts and more than 45% of the world’s exclusive economic zones, announced membership in the Organization of American States, which supports cooperation to build a 100% sustainable ocean economy. %

Fifteen governments developed a “Forest Carbon Credits and Outcomes” roadmap, which included a plan to scale up investment in carbon credits and outcomes linked to forest protection and development, and underscored the significant opportunity for forest carbon markets to increase payments for climate and environmental services.

17 countries issued a joint statement on the use of sustainable wood in construction

More than 150 companies and financial institutions have announced their intention to set goals on protecting nature and addressing the consequences of climate change, which are included in the “Network of Science-Based Targets” and the “International Science-Based Targets for Forests, Land and Agriculture.” Under these two frameworks, Companies agreed to increase investments in nature-based solutions, and to begin assessing, managing and disclosing the impacts of their work on nature.

Commitments

The commitments issued during the day build on pledges made at the COP28 Global Climate Action Summit on 2 December, where $2.5 billion was raised and catalyzed to protect and develop nature. Razan Al Mubarak, the United Nations climate leader at COP28, announced during the summit that the UAE has contributed new funding worth $100 million to projects to protect nature and confront the repercussions of climate change, including an initial investment of $30 million in the “Climate Resilience Enhancement Plan in Ghana” issued by the government. Ghanaian.