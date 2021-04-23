Nasser Al Jabri (Abu Dhabi)

The Community Contributions Authority “Together” announced that it aims to support 300 orphans, as part of the “Together for Every Orphan” campaign, which the organization launched with the aim of collecting community contributions in support of the orphan category and enabling them to achieve their aspirations and aspirations, by making use of community grants that will be collected.

She explained that work will be done to support orphans and enable them to achieve their future career dreams, and to obtain an opportunity that is consistent with the available opportunities granted to various segments of society, noting the importance of participation due to its positive impact in achieving the goals required for the campaign, and to contribute to drawing a bright future, by making a qualitative leap. Permanent in their academic and then professional future, and providing them with basic support to ensure that they have future opportunities.

The authority pointed out, through a series of publications within its electronic platforms, that contributions are received through text messages, in addition to the electronic platform of the Social Investment Fund, which is a major tool for attracting contributions, as it allows individuals and companies interested in the social field to provide material support, in order to develop projects. Social development strategy and programs that meet specific social needs in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi .. The authority stated that the fund continues to receive contributions through the Social Investment Fund platform in its various projects.