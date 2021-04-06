Prior to the face-to-face meeting of the national board of Together for Change, the predominant position among the members is aimed at open negotiations to postpone the PASSES for a month, with the condition of having guarantees that they are not suspended or carried out beyond that period nor on the same date as the general ones. Members of the opposition coalition in turn decided to demand the implementation of the single ballot and the enabling of vote by letter for Argentines residing abroad.

In an attempt to unify positions, the refusal to eliminate the primaries or to join them with the general ones generated the coincidence of the representatives of the PRO, the UCR and the Civic Coalition. Sergio Massa’s statements heightened the alert in this regard. “I would prefer to vote in a single day,” the head of the Chamber of Deputies had said.

The differences between those who opposed opening a negotiation and those who were predisposed to discuss a postponement began to be settled with the condition of “guarantees” by the ruling party that there will be a STEP on a date separate from the general ones. But if Massa put pressure with a position of maximum, the opponents They agreed to add orders: the single ballot -resisted by the ruling party- and the reversal of the repeal of the decree so that Argentines abroad vote early.

The meeting will be the first with face-to-face format, after the last virtual with the controversies over the image of Mauricio Macri in the room and his wife Juliana Awada in the bed. In addition to the former president, Horacio Rodríguez Larreta, María Eugenia Vidal, Patricia Bullrich, Cristian Ritondo and Humberto Schiavoni confirmed for the PRO; Alfredo Cornejo, Mario Negri, Luis Naidenoff, Martín Lousteau and this time the governors will join Rodolfo Suárez, Gerardo Morales and Gustavo Valdés for radicalism; Maximiliano Ferraro, Maricel Etchecoin and Juan López for the Civic Coalition and Miguel Pichetto for Republican Peronism.

As a first measure, they closed ranks with the rejection of the eventual unification of the PASO and the general ones: they considered that if it materializes, it will be a kind of law of slogans that will benefit the Frente de Todos: “It is always better for the ruling party: they put together a lot more lists, they have more logistics for the ballots and they put Peronism inside from end to end ”. A postponement will also be convenient for the Government, to try to buy time with the vaccination process, although at the same time voting in August would have a cost to Together for Change, as evaluated by the members of the national table.

Elisa Carrió publicly admitted it: “If it suits us, it does not matter that it is a manipulation of the Government.” Opponents considered negative campaign in the middle of the scenario again complicated by the pandemic, and they also estimated that in the middle of winter there could be less participation of older adults, a portion of the electorate more favorable to Together for Change than to Frente de Todos. The members of the table plan to include in the statement the request to maintain economic activity and face-to-face classes, and refer to inflation and insecurity.

“It is reasonable to move the PASO for a month, but there is mistrust and it can be a trap. It has to be something very institutional, in writing, and that they commit not to move them beyond the one-month agreement, “they stated. They will also demand a formal call to discuss it, after the noise generated by the meeting at the Casa Rosada, in which Máximo Kirchner, Massa, Axel Kicillof and Wado de Pedro spoke on the subject with Ritondo, Jorge Macri and Erica Revilla.

Both Macri and Rodríguez Larreta and Vidal in the previous one were willing to endorse the postponement of the primaries. The head of the Buenos Aires government defined it at a lunch on Monday, with his own leaders and allies. “It is necessary to arrive at a joint and consistent position, there must be separate primaries and generals and if there is a modification that is to improve the system beyond the pandemic, without giving the government discretion”, Summarized those present.

The radicals met this Tuesday at noon to agree on the party’s position, also inclined to open a negotiation. Morales and Valdés agreed to suspend the primaries, although they later decided to accept the majority’s definition. “We are going to abide by the decision of Together for Change, our force does not agree with eliminating the PASO”, said the Jujuy president over the weekend to Clarion.

