In the midst of the controversy over the return to face-to-face classes due to the opposition of some unions in the City of Buenos Aires and before the public class called to defend the return to the classroom in front of the Ministry of Education, the foundations of Together for Change they issued a statement in which they remarked: “we are facing an educational and generational catastrophe.”

This Saturday the text bears the signature of the Alem foundations, of the Radical Civic Union; Think, from the PRO; and the Hannah Arendt Institute of the Civic Coalition. “It is estimated that more than a million children will drop out of schools completely. The UN Secretary General affirmed that we are facing a generational catastrophe. Less than a month before school begins, it is necessary to establish clear consensus on this reality: provide certainties about returning to schools, defining protocols and establishing epidemiological criteria for permanence. School is and must continue to be a safe place for children and adolescents to study and socialize, “the statement begins.

“The challenge is to do what is necessary so that children can enjoy both the right to health and the right to education, in a harmonized way and not violating one at the expense of the other. Keeping schools closed means losing the potential of an entire generation and in consequence, put the future of the country at risk. School closings may imply that many children abandon their studies forever, “they considered from Together for Change.

And they added: “Despite the effort made by teachers to sustain pedagogical continuity in a virtual way, learning was lost and there was a great delay in the treatment of curricular content.”

In turn, they considered that “another devastating consequence of this situation is that child labor increased, a problem that was declining in the world. The lack of school attendance added to the economic crisis aggravated the situation and favored children to contribute to support their families. ” And they added: “The school is a safe place if the necessary measures and precautions are taken “.

With citations to UNICEF and UNESCO, the JxC foundations recalled that “in many cases the closure of schools exposes children to more domestic violence, which increased dramatically. In isolation, family tensions and stress increase. , and where these situations are latent, they are exacerbated. Educational establishments are the main places of detection of this type of violence and by not going to school, children lose sources of support outside their home “.

They also emphasized that “Internet access problems, due to the lack of electronic devices and connectivity, widen the social gap. An average of 19.5% of Argentine primary school students do not have Internet access in the home and this limits their learning opportunities. The direct consequence is the increase in educational and social inequality. “

And they tried to refute some of the arguments put forward in these weeks. “It is not true that teachers, parents and students are opposed to being present. Parents are most concerned about the emotional health of their children. The replacement of face-to-face education with remote education is much more punishing. mothers than fathers. Studies show that women spend more hours caring for and accompanying their children while schools are closed. Mothers with young children seem to be particularly affected. The figures are alarming: 84% of mothers of young children participate in remote education of their children at home, compared to only 6% of fathers, “they concluded in JXC.