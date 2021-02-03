A delegation of deputies from Together for Change will finally travel to Formosa this Wednesday to confirm whether, as a result of the health policy, the Gildo Insfrán government violates the human rights of its citizens.

The delegation will be made up of the PRO deputy and president of the Freedom of Expression commission, Waldo wolff; the radical and vice president of the Human Rights commission, Sebastian Salvador and the legislator of the Civic Coalition, Monica Frade.

The trip will be by plane, to Chaco and from there, they will cross by car to Formosa. “We swabbed and from that moment on we remained in a bubble. We have the negative PCR analysis and the information is already uploaded in the Argentine Integrated Health Information System (SISA), it can be checked by any authority with our DNI number ”, Wolff explained to Clarín and added: “As legislators we have parliamentary immunity, they cannot stop us”.

Once in Formosa, deputies Ricardo Buryaile and Mario Arce will also join.

The senator Luis Naidenoff He was also going to be from the party, but according to reports in his environment, he was summoned for this Wednesday to a hearing in the federal justice of Formosa as a result of the habeas corpus that he presented, denouncing that in the community isolation centers “the conditions of privacy, intimacy, hygiene and health ”.

The deputies’ stay in Formosa will be two days. At that time, they plan to carry out several tours and conduct interviews to hear testimonies from citizens who were isolated in the government’s community centers.

further They will visit Clorinda, the border town with Paraguay that remained closed for 160 days and where protests and roadblocks were unleashed.

The legislators did not send any notice about their visit to the Insfrán government, which is why the province will not receive them.

“Mainly we are going to see and listen to people who are afraid to speak. When we finish the tour we will have enough volume to take stock and write a report. In itself we already believe that the action was worth it. The issue became visible and after almost a month, Formosa lifted phase 1“Wolff assured.

The JxC deputies announced their trip to Formosa hours after the Secretary of Rights of the Nation, Horacio Pietragalla concluded his tour of the province and declared that “there is no systematic violation of human rights.”

“Before the visit to Formosa yesterday by the Secretary of Human Rights, many people were discharged and the isolation centers were reconditioned, a scenario was prepared. In addition, no national official interviewed the people who were encouraged to denounce human rights violations, “they denounced from Together for Change.

As a result, they had requested by letter to the president of the Chamber, Sergio Massa, that the Human Rights and Freedom of Expression commissions meet in Formosa. Massa turned the note to the Parliamentary Secretary, but from his surroundings they clarified that his authorization was not required to do so and that the blocks should be organized.

Without accompaniment of the motion by the Frente de Todos, in Together for Change they agreed to travel on their own.

PDL