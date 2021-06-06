In the previous electoral definitions, one of the declared objectives of Together for Change, that of “expanding” the coalition with the incorporation of other spaces, finds difficulties due to internal climate and disputes over leadership, especially in the PRO.

The referents of parties in conversations to enter notice it and they recognize it themselves. “The intention is, but first you have to order your own patio. But, Do you invite them to your house and where do you sit them?”, Sums up one of those who are exploring negotiations, for now without concrete progress.

The objective of seeking agreements to grow in representation this year and with an eye toward 2023 seems to be a shared purpose in the PRO, the UCR and the Civic Coalition, beyond the differences and preferences of each sector on whom to target.

“You have to add. With what we had, it was not enough. We are the opening of Together for Change ”, proclaimed Horacio Rodríguez Larreta, in a meeting in Tigre with María Eugenia Vidal and leaders of the Conurbano.

Mauricio Macri met virtually with Jose Luis Espert -also the head of the Buenos Aires government- in which they spoke of a eventual expanded internal opposition in the province of Buenos Aires.

In the radicalism Alfredo Cornejo had conversations with Ricardo Lopez Murphy and Martín Lousteau with Margaret Stolbizer. Rodríguez Larreta also tested the GEN leader. Some even imagined a confluence with Florencio Randazzo. Beyond the difficulty for the former Interior Minister to accept, the majority in JxC assesses that in that case his candidacy from the outside would be more convenient, as a third option, to divide Peronism.

And Elisa Carrió? A few months ago he pointed against Emilio Monzó and other Peronists and also has his rancor with Stolbizer, although from the CC they claim an eventual expansion of JxC.

“In the last 14 years of political life she carried out strategies to build majorities”Argued one of his trusted men in reference to the Civic and Social Agreement, the UNEN front – dissolved after its discussion with Pino Solanas – and Cambiemos.

“Now we have to go to a middle position, with a lot of temperance, in a path of greater social representation”, He added in line with Rodríguez Larreta.

Horacio Rodríguez Larreta and María Eugenia Vidal, in a meeting on Thursday with leaders of the group La Territorial.

The recrudescence of the internal, mainly in the PRO, complicates for the moment the scenario for eventual incorporations. In recent days the disputes were even more exposed.

“Who is a candidate in each district is defined by that district. Not from anywhere else. I don’t know why we naturalize this idea of ​​Larreta, which at this point sounds like a whim, of wanting to cross candidates ”, Jorge Macri pointed out, who resists the possible application of Diego Santilli in Buenos Aires territory.

“It seems strange to me that a deputy chief of the City who is also Minister of Security leaves his workplace in the midst of a pandemic to be a candidate for deputy in a province that is not the one he has been working on,” added the mayor of Vicente López, with aspirations to the governorship in 2023. “That Vidal moves to another district does not help”, Stated Patricia Bullrich along the same lines, determined to head the ballot in the City.

“This is a policy debate, of the leadership, not of the people“replied the former governor this Sunday.” It is also rare that the only district governed by the PRO the party president comes to do an intern”, They returned near the head of the Buenos Aires government.

Rodríguez Larreta and Vidal showed up at the meeting in Tigre determined to face the dispute – basically, with Mauricio Macri for the leadership of the space – in the PASO.



López Murphy with Espert

“They are entangled in their fight. Thus there are no valid interlocutors and many times they name us to pass messages between them”Warned one of the leaders in negotiations to join or explore a convergence in the primaries.

More internal noises

The conversations between Macri and Rodríguez Larreta with Espert in turn generated noise in the radicalism and the Civic Coalition. Some reject the liberal economist for his strong criticism of the management of Cambiemos, an argument similar to that made by others about Stolbizer.

The percentage to be set as floor to access the conformation of the lists according to the results of the STEP it also provokes an argument and could imply a hindrance. “If you put it too high you’re saying nobody come. It would be unfortunate, it is not having learned from what happened to us because we did not have broad scope in the government ”, questioned Monzó.

The rejection is based on the number of leaders with aspirations that exceeds the prospect of “entry-level” places on the lists. “There is resistance to the low floor because the one who exceeds it already puts two or three candidates in you”, recognized one of the main leaders of the province.

