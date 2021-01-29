The deputies of Together for Change rush the steps to travel to Formosa in the next few days: the objective is to carry out a own diagnosis on reports of abuse in isolation centers for people with coronavirus.

The race against time was activated after the questioned diagnosis of the Secretary of Human Rights of the Nation, Horacio Pietragalla, and before the maneuvers of the government of Gildo Insfrán to decompress the tension in the facilities where they house coronavirus patients and their close contacts.

“They are going to be swabbed and they are essential so they don’t have to ask permission“, warned Mario Negri, the head of the interblock of the opposition coalition in the Chamber of Deputies that took charge of the negotiations.

In dialogue with Clarion, Negri remarked that the objective is for a small group of national JxC deputies to interview several of the people who were in the isolation centers of the province, as well as other social leaders and journalists who have been denouncing repeated human rights violations. .

“The idea is to do interviews, visit the communities and go to the interior”, remarked the leader of the Cordovan radicalism. With this field work, the members of JxC intend to obtain a broader diagnosis because, they warn, Pietragalla only visited the properties in the city of Formosa.

The details of the itinerary will be defined in the next few hours. Negri led a meeting of the Interblock of JxC deputies this Friday to speed up the movements. In those deliberations, which were developed by zoom, it was agreed on the need to travel to the province as soon as possible to carry out field work.

The vice president of the Human Rights Commission, Sebastián Salvador (UCR), and the president of the Freedom of Expression Commission, Waldo Wolff (PRO) participated.

Others who were present were Ricardo Buryaile, Mario Arce (both national deputies) and Luis Naidenoff (head of the Juntos por el Cambio interblock in the Senate).

In principle, the opposition envoys would be Wolff, Salvador and Mónica Frade from the Civic Coalition.

The condition is that it be a small group that moves to Formosa because JxC does not want to feed those who discredit the complaints and link them with a staging for electoral purposes.

The prelude to these talks was the request that the JxC deputies formally raised to the president of the lower house, Sergio Massa, so that he “arbitrate the means so that legislators can enter the province and that the parliamentary privileges of the members of the delegation “.

The letter presented by the deputies opposed to Massa so that a commission sessions from Formosa

The initiative of the opposition coalition arose from a face-to-face meeting that took place last Wednesday in Congress and of which Negri was part; the first vice president of the body, Omar De Marchi (PRO-Mendoza); the head of the CC-ARI block, Juan Manuel López (CC-CABA); plus the national deputies Silvia Lospennato (PRO-Buenos Aires), Brenda Austin (UCR-Córdoba), Álvaro González (PRO-CABA) and Miguel Bazze (UCR-Buenos Aires).

In response to this initiative, the current president of the PJ and national deputy José Luis Gioja (FdT-San Juan) associated the opposition request to move to Formosa with the existence of a “fierce political and media campaign” against the health policy that he is carrying out the management of Insfrán.

Renewed criticism of Pietragalla

“We never talk about clandestine detention centers and clandestine isolation. What’s more, they were public and that’s why people found out, “Negri insisted to reject the proposals that Pietragalla made the day before.

The Secretary of Human Rights of the Nation affirmed on Thursday, after visiting the centers of the provincial capital and talking to some of the complainants, that “there is no systematic violation of human rights in Formosa, it is almost a joke.”

And I add: “I know there were complex situations, but no one complained about the food and the treatment of the local people. Yes, there were specific situations where the swabbing and vaccination processes were not explained in detail and we transmitted it. “

“In no way do we share what he presented to say that everything is fine,” deputy Buryaile warned.

In statements to Clarion, the former Minister of Agriculture of Mauricio Macri justified the urgent nature that was now imposed on the opposition trip to Formosa.

“There are situations that are happening, there are people who ask to speak and our vocation is to be there. The center was disarmed on the Fiftieth Anniversary and they changed all the people at school 224. So what happened, why did they all asymptomatic patients be fired? This is part of a moved to say this was a press move“, he warned.

Given the growing complaints about the driving in Formosa, the Minister of Government of that province, Jorge Abel González, made public statements last Monday and spoke about the isolation centers.

“The preventive accommodation center we talk about the people who entered, but there are also other preventive housing centers, differentiated from these, we have 182 throughout the province, for close contacts. That is, when we have a positive, confirmed case, the close contacts of these people are also housed in a preventive accommodation center ”, he reported.

He explained that until that moment there were 2,580 people housed in those centers and that this system was put into operation because home isolation was not respected by the “Cultural profile” of the citizens of Formosa, because they did not respect home isolation.

He recognized that “it is not a common situation “, but he justified again: Do you think that this is pleasant for us, that the sanitary measures we have to take are nice? No way, no way ”.