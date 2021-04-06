After the first face-to-face meeting, the members of the Juntos por el Cambio national table rejected the Government “excessive and poorly calibrated restrictions” before the second wave of coronavirus.

“We find it particularly worrying that in the face of the failure of the national government’s health strategy, the repeated response is insist on excessive and poorly calibrated restrictions “They warned through a statement.

The summit was attended by Mauricio Macri, Patricia Bullrich, Horacio Rodríguez Larreta, María Eugenia Vidal, Miguel Ángel Pichetto, Gerardo Morales, Rodolfo Suárez and Gustavo Valdéz, Alfredo Cornejo, Maxi Ferraro, Mario Negri, Juan Manuel López, Cristian Ritondo, Maricel Etchecoin, Martín Lousteau, Humberto Schiavoni and Luis Naidenoff.

“We are convinced that we must defend the greatest possible normality, which implies guaranteeing the right to education, work and the exercise of fundamental freedoms ”, they insisted.

In the same statement, they also ratified that they will not accompany attempts to modify the electoral calendar in the face of the second wave of the coronavirus. “Faced with the situation we are going through, it seems inappropriate to be discussing electoral issues,” they considered.

They said that the priorities should be to work on the “health situation, the lack of vaccines on the necessary scale, inflation, the increase in poverty, insecurity and the daily problems that Argentines suffer from the lack of employment, the closure business and the decline in economic activity. “

“We are against changing the rules of the game. Electoral rules are sacred in a democracy. Until today we have not received any concrete proposal from the national executive power. And if there is one, it must mean a structural improvement and not only for this election “, they remarked.

Finally, they indicated that Together for Change “is committed to working together with all citizens who are currently in a vulnerable situation, in their education, their jobs, their lives, their mental health and their well-being.”