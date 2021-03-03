The Government adds rejections to the initiative for Congress to control judges and prosecutors. This Wednesday, the interblock of Together for Change in the Chamber of Deputies, the main opposition force, strongly rejected the proposal and assured that it only seeks to “guarantee impunity.”

“From the Interblock of Together for Change we regret to hear that the ruling party intends to create a legislative commission to control Justice, not only because it would be openly unconstitutional, but also because it shows that the main concern of the Executive Power is to intimidate judges and prosecutors to guarantee impunity in our country “, they affirmed through a text that Clarín had access to.

News in development.

JPE