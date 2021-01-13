The deputies of Together for Change they refused to attend a meeting with Ginés González García and other officials on the strategy to face the pandemic and the vaccination process. They decided it in an interblock meeting, in which they agreed to insist on the demand for that the Minister of Health attend the Congress to give information and answer questions in an open and public meeting.

The conversations to finalize the hearing were initiated by Pablo Yedlin, head of the Lower House Health Commission. The legislator of the Frente de Todos transmitted the invitation to the macrista Carmen Polledo, vice president of that body. It was for next Tuesday, for the authorities of the interblock and the Health Commission. In Together for Change they evaluated the possibility of attending, although the comings and goings of the Government this week they ended up tipping the scales to a negative answer, after Deputy Minister Carla Vizzotti spoke of the possibility of postponing the application of the second dose of the Sputnik V vaccine to cover a greater number of people with the first.

“We have been and are a responsible opposition, we accompany the ruling party in voting on the vaccine law so that they have the tools to buy them. We deserves access direct information and it is necessary for the minister to share it in a meeting with us in Congress ”, argued Polledo before the consultation of Clarion.

Referents of the opposition coalition agreed in remarking that González García attended one time to Deputies, in April, and then dismissed the requests for reports and summons to the Health commission to provide details on the strategy to combat the pandemic. Legislators of Together for Change even presented projects to question him in the Chamber. There were also subpoenas to Vizzotti and claims for information about the negotiations with Pfizer and for other vaccines.

“We have no explanations since that time. The minister never stepped on Congress again, which is what you should naturally do to explain and clear up the uncertainty. It is what has to happen in a normal way and more in a crisis situation like the one we are going through, ”Mario Negri, president of the interblock, told this newspaper.

The Minister of Health Ginés González García leaves the Posadas hospital vaccination center. Photo Guillermo Rodríguez Adami.

“There’s a widespread disorder in planning Of the health. After April he has never come again and Congress needs concrete answers from the minister and from that area on the health policy that we are going to have, “agreed Cristian Ritondo, head of the PRO bench.

As with other members of the Cabinet, after the first months of the outbreak of the coronavirus, the Government sought avoid exposing officials to the questions of the opposition deputies and senators, as it was growing confrontation with members of Together for Change due to the restrictions, the health strategy and the economic consequences of the quarantine.

“We are going to continue trying, and more from the latest events, with the surprise that Vizzotti’s statements caused, to have a public briefing so that we can listen to him and ask him questions, ”insisted the legislators of the opposition coalition.

