Members of Juntos por el Cambio presented a project on Tuesday to remove educational benefits, temporary exits and probation in cases of corruption convictions, one day after Amado Boudou reduced his sentence by 10 months for taking various courses in prison.

“Corruption crimes are very serious, not only in terms of its institutional impact but also because of its ability to undermine the common good, “Juntos por el Cambio said in a letter signed by legislator Luis Petri.

The project proposes that the probation and probation (temporary exits) cannot be applied to those convicted of the following crimes: “Bribery and influence peddling”, “Misappropriation of public funds”, “In-Negotiations

The project bears the signature of the radical Luis Petri. Photo Rolando Andrade Stracuzzi

In addition, the project seeks to reform the articles of Law 24,660 referring to the “educational stimuli” so that those convicted of these crimes against the Public Administration cannot access the benefit, which currently allows the sentence to be reduced by up to 20 months.

This Monday it was learned that Judge Daniel Obligado reduced Boudou’s sentence by 10 months after the former Vice President of the Nation completed a Philosophy workshop and courses for electrician assembler, electrician installer, event organization and system programmer in jail personal computer database.

The former Minister of the Economy received a sentence of 5 years and 10 months in prison for negotiations incompatible with the public function and for passive bribery.

Boudou, 58, has been under house arrest in a house in Avellaneda since last April. In December, the Supreme Court of Justice upheld its judgment for corruption in the Ciccone case.

In front of the house where Amado Boudou lives in the Avellaneda neighborhood. Photo Maxi Failla

However, with the reduction of your sentence, you could request the benefit of temporary exits.

From Together for Change they pointed out that “the circumstances known to all over the last few days put into question the effective fulfillment of the penalties imposed for crimes of such seriousness and of such harmful effects.”

And they concluded: “We cannot admit that the sentences, passed through the process of execution of the sentence, end in pardons concealed by the action of lenient judges who unduly grant benefits.”

AFG