The majority are on the way to accepting an agreement, although the distrust and some rejection positions, especially in the PRO. The members of the national board of Together for Change will define in a virtual meeting this Wednesday the response to the Government’s proposal to postpone the PASO and the general ones for a month. The requirement of higher conditions to guarantee that the primaries will not be suspended appears as a possibility of consensus.

At the formal start of the negotiations in Congress, Wado de Pedro – Minister of the Interior – and Sergio Massa – Head of the Chamber – promised not to eliminate the PASO this year or to unify the date with the general ones. Pedro even set a tentative date, written the next day in a draft turned to the deputies: September 12 and November 14. At the same time, he discarded two of the requests of the opposition coalition: the implementation of the single ballot and the enabling of early postal voting for Argentines residing abroad. And it left open the possibility of facilitating the suffrage of members of the Armed and Security Forces affected by the electoral command.

Even without the Government giving too much in the negotiation, the majority opinions in Together for Change agreed on endorse the postponement: They considered that there will be no margin to demand the holding of the primaries in August and to campaign in the middle of winter, with the scenario once again complicated by the pandemic and the health system under tension. Elisa Carrió was the most explicit publicly: “Postponing a month has to do with thinking about Argentina as a whole. It is immoral to fight for a position while a health disaster strikes”.

The UCR is also inclined to agree to postpone the PASO for a month, on the condition that there will be no new cancellations until they are unified with the general ones, which cannot be passed beyond December, when the current mandate of the legislators ends. “We have no problemBut don’t let the government come in September, and they can’t be done at that time either, ”warned one of the radicals who make up the national table.

Alfredo Cornejo and Gustavo Valdés, at the last meeting of the national board of Together for Change. Photo: Federico Lopez Claro

The PRO comes with more internal discussion. Patricia Bullrich embodies the toughest position, rejecting the proposal. He had already advanced it the weekend: “It is contradictory that this Sunday Peruvians and Ecuadorians vote in Argentina, but that the Government does not allow Argentines to vote abroad. That Máximo Kirchner asks for elections for the PJ in PBA, but they want to change the date of the STEP. The double rod of the one who is afraid“.

Some deputies, such as Martín Maquieyra and Alberto Asseff, questioned the postponement without the implementation of the single ballot and other health measures, such as the segmentation of slots for older adults and longer hours to avoid crowds. “This proposal is for the Government to buy time, they do not improve anything at all. Why do we have to accompany?”, Will be the argument against the agreement.

Both Mauricio Macri and Horacio Rodríguez Larreta and María Eugenia Vidal agreed to start the talks. “We are reasonable people and if the proposal is reasonable we have to discuss it, do not reject for rejecting. What must be guaranteed is that there is STEP ”, asked the former president in the face-to-face meeting last week, in a room in Palermo. It was before the meeting between Massa and De Pedro with Mario Negri, Cristian Ritondo and Juan Manuel López in Congress.

“They reach 129 votes. The distrust is that afterwards they use that majority to suspend the primaries or join the two elections, we need a law that says they will do yes or yes separately. We are going to ask for more certainty that they cannot change that ”, said those predisposed to accompany the proposal. “The decision will be made by the group at the Together for Change table, where we are all represented“Sought to appease the disputes Cristian Ritondo, head of the block of Deputies.

The meeting will return to virtual mode – the last one by Zoom had been the controversy over the photo of Macri in the room, with his wife Juliana Awada in bed – and there will be a statement with positions beyond the discussion on the schedule electoral, such as the questioning of the vaccination process. “For us the inability of the government to get vaccines enough. If that had worked well, we would not be discussing closures or postponement of elections, “said Alfredo Cornejo, head of radicalism.

