National legislators of Together for Change on Tuesday repudiated the “excesses and acts of vandalism” carried out in recent days by a group of cooperative members in the framework of a series of protests and encampments in the center of the city of La Plata. They also expressed their support for Mayor Julio Garro.

They did so through a draft resolution presented by the national deputy of La Plata, Mercedes joury, accompanied by the president of the PRO bloc, Cristian Ritondo, and the legislators Miguel Bazze, Maria Luján Rey, Silvia Lospenato, Hernan Berisso and Adriana caceres.

There, they emphasize that “the violence generated by the protesters distorts the object of the claim and disturbs the rights of other citizens.”

The conflict began a week ago when Mayor Julio Garro promised the cooperative members of the municipality the move to permanent floor. Although they would go on to have a registered job, the workers argue that it is not favorable for them since it would be quarterly contracts, which forces them to give up other social programs.

As a protest, since March 23, they have been camping and protesting in the city center. In recent days, protesters they cut streets with dumpsters and burned tires.

As a protest, since March 23, they have been camping and protesting in the city center. In recent days, protesters they cut streets with dumpsters and burned tires.

“Dissent and protest are the basis of a democratic society. It allows us to express ourselves freely in the face of what we do not share. But violence and excess are not the way to resolve conflicts, unless they hide other interests”Said Ritondo.

Joury, meanwhile, remarked that “in the events that occurred in La Plata we can observe that the violence generated by the protesters distorts the object of the claim and disturbs the rights of other citizens.”

The deputy also gave the official version of what happened and explained that the Municipality of La Plata offered the cooperative members to be part of the municipal employee payroll through a temporary plant, after many years of informality.

“This was a wish and a historic claim of these workers that Mayor Julio Garro accepted and was able to make a reality,” said the deputy.

The decision of the municipality, according to the legislators, “will allow more than 5,000 cooperative members to access the benefits of being part of the staff of the Municipality.”

“The proposal was accepted by 97% of cooperative workers, but a minority group has not accepted the offer of the municipal government, opting to initiate violent and vandalism actions that do not represent the majority of workers who understood how beneficial the historic measure taken by the municipality, “Joury finally repudiated.

The claim of cooperative members left the city of La Plata submerged in traffic chaos this Monday. Photo Mauricio Nievas.

Likewise, the radical Bazze said: “The violent attitude with which a group of supposed representatives of labor cooperatives responds to the reasonable proposal of labor inclusion that the Municipality of La Plata makes for the benefit of thousands of cooperative members, deserves the repudiation of those who we are convinced that the demonstration never justifies excesses and abuses that harm the life of third parties or the assets of society as a whole “.

The draft resolution, for its part, states that “social protest is totally legitimate and must always be heard, but it is worrying when behind these protests are hidden spurious political interests of violent groups who believe that with systematic violence they can achieve their goals. objectives”.

AFG