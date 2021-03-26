The challenging proposals of President Alberto Fernández against his peers from the Mercosur regional bloc were soon repudiated by referents of the opposition coalition Juntos por el Cambio, who described the episode as a “papelón”.

“While all the countries get on the boat of development and collective work, we are left alone on the desert island: without water, without food and without vaccines. Once we cut the bridges with Uruguay. Let’s not do it again”, lamented the PRO head, Patricia Bullrich.

Another of those who came out to criticize the head of state was the president of the Civic Coalition (CC) bloc in the Chamber of Deputies, Juan Manuel López.

While all the countries get on the boat of development and collective work, we are left alone on the desert island: without water, without food and without vaccines.

Once we cut the bridges with Uruguay. Let’s not do it again. – Patricia Bullrich (@PatoBullrich) March 26, 2021

“Alberto Fernández gets the desire to be President with bravado to other leaders, because Cristina lowers his head every day. A piece of paper”Lopez said.

Online, the head of the CC, Deputy Maximiliano Ferraro, added that “the government’s international policy is erratic and inconsistent” and “increasingly isolates Argentina.”

“President Fernández’s statements are a risk to relations with sister countries in Latin America and a direct attack on Mercosur,” Ferraro added.

And he remarked that “inviting sister countries to ‘jump ship’ for expressing differences is one more example of the lack of seriousness and expertise in handling foreign relations.”

“A country that openly supports the Maduro dictatorship and wants to return to times of division with our neighbors, will only bring more backwardness, isolation and poverty to Argentina,” he added.

Meanwhile, the former head of the Anti-Corruption Office during the Cambiemos government Laura Alonso praised the position of the President of Uruguay, Luis Lacalle Pou, who at the summit questioned the position of Argentina and called for greater trade openness.

“Lacalle Pou is doing more for the Argentine Republic than half of us. Seriously. Let’s really think about what future we want and do not vote for more criminals and the incapable,” said Alonso.

Lacalle Pou is doing more for the Argentine Republic than half of us. Seriously. Let’s really think about what future we want and do not vote more criminals and the incapable https://t.co/BI0r6wFKxV – I’m laura (@lauritalonso) March 26, 2021

Thus, in Together for Change they repudiated the statements made earlier by President Fernández, when leading the virtual summit for the 30 years of Mercosur.

During the event, the Head of State received complaints from his Brazilian counterparts, Jair Bolsonaro, and from Uruguay for the little progress to expand trade agreements with other blocs.

And to answer them, Fernández resorted to a defiant phrase: “We don’t want to be a drag on anyone. If we are a drag, let them take another boat. “