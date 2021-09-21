In the prior to the extended meeting of the national table of Together for Change, the referents discussed whether it will be included and in that case how the positioning on a possible dialogue with the government. If expressing it explicitly between the central axes that would revolve around the victory in the primaries and the objective of maintaining and increasing the advantage, with the focus on the eight provinces in which senators will be elected to remove Kirchnerism from the majority in that Chamber. Or laterally, in passing, between the considerations about the public conflict that involved the Frente de Todos after the defeat. There were also voices in favor of not even mentioning it.

In any case, one of the purposes of the members of the table for the summit this Tuesday will be that it is reflected that there will be no predisposition Together for Change for a negotiation with the Government, in the event of a convocation of the ruling party. As an argument it was repeated that Alberto Fernández never advanced in that sense and that the direction of the administration and the “absence of a plan” prevent a serious conversation. Also that the formation of the new Cabinet announces the deepening of differences.

The final stretch of the campaign for the PASO and the favorable results for JxC they diluted the differences position against the Government and mistrust about the reactions to a possible call from the ruling party. In a meeting of the national table there were crosses on that point. Horacio Rodríguez Larreta and María Eugenia Vidal denied conversations with Sergio Massa.

It was at the end of August, a few days after the head of the Chamber of Deputies spoke of exploring “Basic agreements” with the opposition in his speech at the Council of the Americas. The head of the Buenos Aires government, in the same area, had proposed a “long-term plan, serious and agreed by all political forces” to get out of the crisis.

Then the public discourse in the opposition coalition was unified with the I reject any conversation in the middle of the electoral process and after the PASO, the JxC referents dedicated themselves to contemplating the saga of conflicts in the Frente de Todos from a distance.

“We are going to defend our votes, try to increase them and achieve that the ruling party does not have more quorum in the Senate”Patricia Bullrich-president of PRO- told this newspaper about the meeting on Tuesday. “Nobody proposed a dialogue to us. The new Cabinet seems more to declare war than to seek a dialogue“Added the former Minister of Security.

“The President has nothing to agree with us. It should agree with Cristina Kirchner. And they should have thought about it before. It is irresponsible that they have joined together without having basic coincidences ”, agreed Alfredo Cornejo – head of the UCR – before the consultation of Clarion.

Before taking the oath of Juan Manzur, Alberto Fernández dedicated a section of his speech to questioning the opposition by announcing the replacement of the vaccine against hemorrhagic fever, whose production was interrupted in 2018.

“It serves to exemplify which countries in conflict are we talking about. We are not part of a country that abandons the Argentines to their fate. Or that he wants those who work to lose their jobs without anyone compensating them, “said the president, although he later moved to a more conciliatory position:”Let’s get the dialogue back that the pandemic made us lose. Argentina cannot be resolved by a President, a group of ministers, not even people who think in the same political space ”.

“For us it is out of the question. They decided on a go for it all strategy. An electoral, territorial Cabinet, to distribute gifts, retirements and take the country to the limit in order to win ”, they ratified in JxC after listening to the President, so they will insist that the discussions with the ruling party will remain within the scope of Congress, as Elisa Carrió stated and Rodríguez Larreta declared last week.

In the “family photo” in the NH will be Mauricio Macri, Rodríguez Larreta, the governors Gerardo Morales and Gustavo Valdés, the head of the parties Bullrich, Cornejo and Maximiliano Ferraro, Miguel Pichetto, Martín Lousteau, María Eugenia Vidal, Diego Santilli, Facundo Manes, Luis Juez and candidates from all over the country.

