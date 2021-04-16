The national deputies of Together for Change began efforts this Friday to prevent the National Electoral Chamber (CNE) from appointing people who have received the coronavirus vaccine irregularly as table authorities in the next national elections.

“The militants of the Cámpora, vaccinated vip, cannot be table authorities“, warned the Mendoza deputy Luis Petri.

Petri drafted a bill to prevent the so-called “VIP vaccinated” from being summoned by the electoral authorities for the next legislative elections.

“We could hardly speak of transparency, integrity and legitimacy when many of these people were privileged due to their proximity or belonging to the political structures of the current government,” Petri remarked.

His initiative is supported by the national deputies Alfredo Cornejo, Fernando Iglesias, Waldo Wolff, Soher El Sukaria, Omar de Marchi, Héctor Antonio Stefani, Álvaro de Lamadrid, Pablo Torello and Carla Piccolomini.

With the draft resolution, the opposition deputies ask the CNE to “refrain from considering and / or appointing all those persons as table authority in this year’s national elections. vaccinated against Covid-19 irregularly“.

The management began after knowing that yesterday the electoral authorities requested the list of people who were vaccinated against the coronavirus to advance with the designation of the table authorities.

The deputies of Together for Change warned that the “vaccinated VIPs” should be left out of this process “since their suitability and impartiality for the performance of a public charge of such relevance is seriously compromised by having agreed to the improper reception of that benefit“.

For now, the CNE is waiting for the Ministry of the Interior to present it with the lists with the names of the people who have already received the medication against the coronavirus.

With that payroll, they will be selected at around 200,000 people that will have to join the tasks to coordinate the development of the next legislative elections.

But in addition, the electoral authorities asked Minister Eduardo “Wado” from Pedro to set in motion a schedule to vaccinate future table authorities because, they justified, “they represent the highest authority in the elections and the main guarantee of impartiality and neutrality in its conduct, control and judgment “.

“It is out of debate that electoral processes are not a public service but rather constitute the exercise of popular sovereignty in its purest expression, as their development and execution have been entrusted to the committed participation of the citizens themselves,” said the president of the CNE, Santiago Corcuera, in the text that he sent to De Pedro.

The VIP vaccination scandal

The “VIP Vaccination” scandal was unleashed when Clarion revealed the efforts of the Ministry of Health of the Nation for officials and a select group of people to access medication against the coronavirus in advance.

The names of the beneficiaries of these political favors were known after the journalist Horacio Verbitsky confessed that he had been immunized without a turn after a personal talk with the then Minister of Health Ginés González García.

And the total list of vaccinated vip was 70 people. As Clarín anticipated, among them were Eduardo Valdés, Jorge Taiana, Foreign Minister Felipe Solá and former President Eduardo Duhalde, his wife, his daughters and even his personal secretary.

Due to the scandal, President Alberto Fernández fired González García.