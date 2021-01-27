Deputies from Together for Change will ask the president of the Lower House, Sergio Massa, that a group of legislators travel to Formosa to verify the complaints of human rights violations by the Government of Gildo Insfrán in the isolation centers for people with coronavirus.

During the morning of this Wednesday, the table of the Interblock of deputies of Together for Change met in Congress and there they agreed to ask Massa that the Human Rights and Freedom of Expression commissions be formed in that province.

The Human Rights commission is chaired by the ruling Hugo Yasky and the Freedom of Expression commission by Waldo Wolff. The opposition legislators will ask Massa to arbitrate the means so that the deputies can enter the Province and that the parliamentary privileges of the members of the delegation are respected.

The meeting was attended by the president of the interblock Mario Negri, the first vice president of the chamber, Omar De Marchi, the president of the CC-ARI bloc Juan Manuel López and the national deputies Silvia Lospennato (PRO), Brenda Austin (UCR), Álvaro González (PRO) and Miguel Bazze (UCR).

This Tuesday, the members of Together for Change of the Human Rights and Freedom of Expression commissions received complaints from the two councilors who were detained for making these events public and several testimonies from Formosan journalists whose freedoms and freedoms are curtailed. they are intimidated into not reporting, as well as those of other citizens who shared their experiences.

The testimonies, according to the opposition legislators, show that night transfers of people to accommodation centers, follow-ups and criminal cases against people who express a dissenting opinion in the media or social networks, censorship, denial of the processing of habeas corpus and people who are subjected to isolation for coronavirus for more than 20 days despite having tested negative, among other human rights violations.

The deputies’ claim is given in the midst of the controversy installed days ago when videos that show the conditions in which people with coronavirus are housed in the province, which is the one that has reported fewer cases since the beginning of the pandemic, became viral .

Gildo Insfrán invited national officials to Formosa to see the isolation centers.

While Elisa Carrió and her legislators demanded the intervention of the Procurator in the province and the radical deputies Negri and Luis Naidenoff asked Michelle Bachelet for the “urgent intervention” of the United Nations, the Secretary of Human Rights, Horacio Pietragalla, will travel to Formosa.

The information was confirmed to Clarion by the environment of the national official and later that secretariat ratified it through a statement. The Formosan governor had made the invitation publicly on his social networks.

“The purpose of the trip is to gather information to be made available to the authorities and society of Formosa to ensure that all the necessary measures needed to mitigate the impact of the pandemic on human rights of all and all “, says the text.

Claim for face-to-face classes

In addition, after having demanded that education be considered an essential activity and the educational emergency be declared to face the critical situation, the Juntos por el Cambio interblock demands that the necessary measures be taken to guarantee throughout the country the return to presence, with adequate health protocols.

The legislators insist that “the National Government must guarantee the presence of the students in the classrooms and accompany the provincial jurisdictions with the resources and measures necessary to do so.”