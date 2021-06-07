Since 2015, the electoral commitment of Let’s change/Together for Change it does not have too much geographical mystery. The alliance of the PRO, the UCR and the Civic Coalition aims to become strong in the center of the country. As if it were a flag, it focuses especially on the middle strip, the one that makes up the two Buenos Aires, Córdoba, Santa Fe, Mendoza and Entre Ríos. The plan is simple: it is about a quarter of the provinces of the whole country but it concentrates almost 70% of the electorate.

And that is where the main opposing force is heading again. Maybe with more difficulty and tension than ever. As Clarín announced a week ago, the former president Mauricio Macri He has already chosen his candidates for the four main districts and in all of them he met resistance, in a (less and less) silent fight with Horacio Rodríguez Larreta.

“The meeting they had a few days ago was not good. Not at all. They are already fighting for 2023. Both are going to want to be candidates for president, “analyzed a former official who is closely following the negotiations on Monday.

Larreta, Macri and Bullrich, in a campaign tour. Now the fight for the armed forces is burning in the two Buenos Aires. Photo Federico López Claro.

For the City, Macri pointed to Patricia bullrich. And for the Province, Maria Eugenia Vidal. The head of Government counter-offers (or opposes) Vidal for the City already Diego Santilli for the Province. Difficult to reach an agreement. Especially in the last case.

As this newspaper reported on the weekend, Elisa Carrió, an ally of Larreta and Vidal, said that she would also like to debut as a Buenos Aires candidate, as long as she leads. Is it his true intention or a smoke bomb to negotiate something else?

Jorge Macri, mayor of Vicente López, a priori only accepts the former governor as head of the list in Province. But, threatens to raise a fight. With a plus: as the holder of the PRO, he is the one with the pen to close alliances and candidacies.

The less famous Macri also looks to 2023, in his case to go for the governorship. With Vidal already out of that bid (he got off in public), he does not want Santilli as a rival. “Nor does he accept to open the intern to Emilio (Monzó) nor to (José Luis) Espert for this choice. Just the opposite of what Pelado (for Larreta) imagines: a great STEP, where everyone adds for Together for Change “, adds another opposition source.

In Mendoza, Cornejo and Cobos?

A bit the panorama appears clearer in Mendoza, another opposition stronghold and a district that competes with Córdoba to see which is the most anti-K in the country. With 1,300,000 voters, it is the fifth province with the most voters.

There the weight of radicalism is decisive. And as governor Rodolfo Suarez himself let it be known, those who would head the list would be two of his predecessors: Alfredo Cornejo and Julio Cobos.



Senator Julio Cobos could head for deputies this year in Mendoza. Photo: Ignacio Blanco / Los Andes

Mendoza has particular importance in the legislative of this year, since It is one of the eight provinces that renew senators. And as the tip of the sheet, for the upper house, it seems Cornejo’s number.

The deputy and head of the UCR also has his plans for 2023, and, thinking of a national bid, believes that he must revalidate titles this year. For now, like everyone else, avoid definitions in public.

His partner on the ballot could be Cobos, whose term as senator is expiring. With Cornejo they are well known: together they went to Casa Rosada in 2007 to negotiate with Néstor Kirchner and Alberto Fernández the place in the formula that the current senator would share with Cristina. Other times.

With little local influence, the Mendoza PRO would remain aligned and there is only a little internal noise with the Democratic Party. One sector encourages staying within Together for Change and others flirt with the liberals of Espert and Javier Milei.

In Entre Ríos, Frigerio?

Arming in Entre Ríos (the country’s seventh electoral district) is also advanced, but maintains internal threat if a comprehensive agreement is not closed.

The former PRO minister who has already announced that he will be a candidate is Rogelio Frigerio. After having been a shipowner during several elections, he finally decided to run for this wheel. He is another of those who wants to be governor in 2023.



The radical deputy Atilio Benedetti. You must renew this year and could share the ballot with Rogelio Frigerio. Photo Rolando Andrade Stracuzzi.

The greatest obstacle to their aspirations, for now, is posed by the mayors of Entre Ríos radicalism, grouped in the “Build” space. They do not accept Frigerio’s offer to give them second place on the list for now (It should be for a woman by question of quota).

Third place, meanwhile, Frigerio reserves it for one of the strong names of local radicalism, Atilio Benedetti. After the hard defeat he suffered in 2019 in the fight for the governorship, he aspires to renew in the lower house. Will you settle for that place? In Entre Ríos five benches are put into play. For the third to enter, Together for Change must win.

