In parallel to the decisive fight for the deputies, with the aim of preserving the current number and preventing the Frente de Todos from gaining control of that Chamber, the referents of Together for Change will seek in the next elections to add senators to limit the hegemony of Kirchnerism in that area. In the previous calculations, it appears out of reach to snatch the majority from the ruling party, so they will try to grow to reinforce the brake on initiatives that require two-thirds of the votes.

In the mapping of the scenario in the provinces, the first points to define the candidacies and prepare the campaign, a extra appeal in the eight provinces that elect senators: On the one hand, because of the relevance of that ballot for leaders with aspirations for 2023 and at the same time because of the objective of Together for Change to limit the power of the Frente de Todos in the Chamber chaired by Cristina Kirchner.

The ruling bloc reaches the 41 legislators, plus the usual accompaniment of two other allies: the Rio Negro Alberto Weretilneck and the missionary Magdalena Solari Quintana. Between Juntos por el Cambio and other opposition senators there are 29 remaining. To reach the quorum and guarantee the approval of the projects, 37 are needed. For two thirds, 48. With the current 43 (with two licenses: José Alperovich, denounced for rape, and Carlos Menem, for health problems), the Frente of all remains almost in the middle of those two numbers. The aspiration of Together for Change will be to bring it closer to the simple majority.

“This is going to be an election in which the first two years of management will be evaluated, and the common denominator in Argentine society is disenchantment. The Government requires a greater parliamentary brake and we are going to seek that the result of these legislatures leave that message, “said Luis Naidenoff -head of the interblock of senators- to Clarion.

Without a defined leadership at the national level, with tensions between conciliators and intransigents and disputes over the candidacies, the opposition coalition will face the challenge of avoiding landslides so as not to dilute possibilities. In the Senate, of the three seats in play for each province, two remain for the most voted list and the remaining for the second. The PASO appear as a “tool” to define conflicts in cases without agreement, although part of the leaders still They question whether this year they will: they leave it open to the evolution of the pandemic and the interests of the ruling party.

The purpose of avoiding breakdowns functions in turn as a reinforcement of the barrier to Frente de Todos to reach two-thirds of the votes. Without the possibility of resisting a good part of the Kirchnerism projects, for the opposition coalition involved an incentive prevent the removal and appointment of the Attorney General (the Senate approved an initiative to do so with a simple majority and passed to Deputies), eventual political trials or appointments in the Supreme Court, among other initiatives.

“We are going to fight to keep the barrier and the weight we have in the Senate, which is what guarantees respect for what they intend to advance: the Supreme Court, the inventions of new courts, the Attorney General and the management of the judges. For us, it is not only an electoral issue but an institutional one, ”assured Patricia Bullrich, head of the PRO.

In the expectations of Together for Change for the election to senators stands out Chubut. Currently the three legislators for that province are part of the ruling bloc, so they estimate that they will add at least one and they do not rule out a victory due to the wear and tear of Mariano Arcioni’s management. There they will fight to lead the radical Gustavo Menna (Mario Cimadevilla will also seek to be a candidate for the UCR) and Ignacio Torres, from the PRO.

They also aspire to grow in Currents, governed by Gustavo Valdés and now with only one opposition senator. Nestor Braillard Poccard (PRO ally) will try to renew, although the list will depend on the tug of war between the radicals. Valdés will try his re-election this year and a possible agreement with his predecessor Ricardo Colombi could lead to his candidacy for the Senate.

Another province targeted by the coalition is Santa Fe, today with Carlos Reutemann as the only non-official legislator. Referents of radicalism, divided in that province between the front with socialism and the alliance with macrismo, propose a confluence with Miguel Lifschitz as head of the list. “It’s difficult, for now it’s green”, they recognize. Without an agreement, with three options, they see more complicated the possibility of a victory to remove a senator from the Frente de Todos. José Corral and Mario Barletta sign up to be candidates for the UCR, Federico Angelini for the PRO.

In Cordova, another key district, Together for Change will be challenged to appease the inmates and aspire to a victory for keep the two senators by the majority. Radicals Mario Negri and Ramón Mestre are working on an agreement. Luis Juez warned that he will go for a place on the list for the Senate and on the side of the PRO, the mandate of Laura Rodríguez Machado will expire, Héctor Baldassi will seek to renew the Deputies and Mauricio Macri pushes Gustavo Santos, his former Minister of Tourism.

Also in Mendoza it will bring into play two legislators: Julio Cobos and Pamela Verasay. Radical governor Rodolfo Suárez partially advanced the electoral strategy with Alfredo Cornejo as a candidate for the Senate and the former vice president for deputy, although the head of the UCR will wait a while longer to make the decision. It will be one of the provinces in which a Cristina Kirchner reference is emerging: Anabel Fernández Sagasti. The other is María de los Angeles Sacnún, in Santa Fe.

In Tucumán, La Pampa and Catamarca the prospects are less ambitious: they estimate that they will keep the senator for the minority. In Tucuman the radical Silvia Elías de Pérez tries to renew, although José Cano, Alfonso Prat Gay and Roberto Sánchez, mayor of Concepción, also aspire to the candidacy. In The Pampa the head will be between the current senator Juan Carlos Marino, the deputy Martín Berhongaray and Daniel Kroneberger. In Catamarca, Oscar Castillo will try another term and Flavio Fama, rector of the UNCA, signs up.

Look also