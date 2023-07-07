The Authority for Community Contribution (Ma’an) organized a new round of its “Journey of Generations” initiative, to enhance community participation among senior citizens and young volunteers.

“These initiatives make it possible to share the knowledge we have gained over the years,” said Abdullah Al-Mazmi, a senior citizen.

Omar Hassan spoke about his experience as a volunteer, and how the time he spent with senior citizens and other volunteers helped him build special relationships to form one family.

He said that volunteering establishes a sense of belonging and allows for a positive family-like experience. He added, “Volunteering helped me improve many skills, including communication with others, which greatly affected my self-esteem, and made me realize my potential in the field of leadership.”

For his part, Acting Executive Director of the Community Participation and Volunteering Sector at the Authority for Community Contribution (Ma’an), Dr. Mohammed Al Dhaheri, said that the Journey of Generations initiative represents an innovative approach to community participation and volunteer work, as it focuses on increasing interaction between different generations.