The Authority for Social Contribution (Ma’an) has dedicated the eighth session of the “Together Social Incubator” program to support startups, renewable energy sources, the circular economy, and climate education, under the slogan “Youth for Climate Action”, with the aim of encouraging startups and enabling them to develop innovative solutions that address Social and environmental challenges, demonstrating Abu Dhabi’s commitment to sustainable innovation practices.

She emphasized that she is keen to encourage startups and enable them to develop appropriate solutions to social, cultural and environmental challenges. In the eighth session of the program, the authority will focus on increasing youth participation in climate action, as the program hosts between 10 and 12 promising companies twice a year, and provides them with a set of resources necessary for communication and guidance, which provides a work environment based on the highest standards of cooperation and innovation.

She pointed out that the eighth session of the “Together Social Incubator” aims, through its initiatives and activities, to achieve the slogan “Youth for Climate Action” and support the 13th goal of the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals, which is to address climate change, and it also coincides with the “Year of Sustainability”. In the UAE, and is consistent with the objectives of the strategic initiative for climate neutrality 2050, and the Conference of the Parties (COP 28) hosted by the UAE this year.