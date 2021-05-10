Abu Dhabi (Al Ittihad)

The Community Contributions Authority called on Abu Dhabi residents to contribute and collaborate to achieve the objectives of the community campaign aimed at supporting 380 orphans in the emirate, which reflects the values ​​of the spirit of giving towards the end of the month of Ramadan and the approaching Eid al-Fitr. », With the aim of collecting 10 million dirhams to support orphans by the residents of Abu Dhabi and its institutions.

The campaign encourages the public, private and civil society sectors in Abu Dhabi to contribute to finding solutions to social issues, in accordance with the priorities set in the emirate of promoting family and community cohesion, quality education and skills development, regardless of social status and surrounding circumstances.

Within the framework of the initiative, the authority will provide direct social support through financial contributions received through the platform to care for orphans according to various ways of life, and enhance the opportunities for their integration with society and their future joining the labor market to be productive individuals, in a pioneering step to consolidate the pillars of Abu Dhabi Economic Vision 2030 concerned with developing an ideal social environment It makes the Emirate of Abu Dhabi the preferred destination at the global level for residence, work and investment, as the contributions received will be allocated in the field of education insurance, paying the costs of study and supporting those who are about to get married, saving the costs related to housing and furniture, in addition to providing support in the medical field.