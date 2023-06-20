In a world in constant evolution, the romantic relationships they are no exception.

More and more couples are opting for an unconventional lifestyle known as THE Tan acronym for “Living Apart Together” either “Live together apart“.

This trend challenges the traditional norms of coexistence by allowing couples to maintain strong relationships while enjoying separate living spaces.

What is the LAT Living Apart Together family?

The LAT is an approach in which two people in an intimate or romantic relationship decide live in separate homes instead of sharing a habitual residence.

Instead of settling for the conventional roles of coexistencethese couples embrace the autonomy and the independencewhile maintaining a significant emotional and affective connection.

He THE T it can vary in terms of physical proximity and time spent together. Some LAT couples choose live in the same city and spend most of their time together, but keeping the comfort of having your own space staff.

Others may choose to live in different locations, even in different countries, and see each other less frequently, while maintaining an emotional connection through constant communication.

Benefits of living LAT

The LAT offers a number of unique benefits for couples who choose this lifestyle:

Independence and autonomy: Living apart allows each individual to maintain their independence and pursue personal interests without feeling limited by the needs of living together.

Personal space: Having separate homes provides invaluable personal space where each member of the couple can relax, recharge and maintain their individual identity.

Increased appreciation and romance: By spending time together more selectively, LAT couples tend to value and appreciate shared moments more, which can strengthen the intimacy and romance in the relationship.

Challenges of living LAT

Although the LAT can be rewarding, it also presents some challenges that need to be addressed in order for it to work effectively:

Logistical difficulties: Physical distance can pose logistical challenges and additional costs, such as the need to coordinate schedules and plan visits. This may require clear communication and a mutual commitment.

Lack of daily coexistence: The absence of a daily coexistence can result in the loss of routine and the feeling of “normality” that can arise from sharing a home. This may require emotional adjustment and extra effort to maintain the emotional connection.

Social pressures and stigmatization: The LAT may still face some social stigma, as it does not fit the traditional idea of ​​a conventional relationship. Couples may face questions and judgments from friends, family, or society in general, which can affect emotional stability.