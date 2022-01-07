Google’s two television platforms, Android TV and Google TV, show significant user growth, according to data released by the technology giant and published by 9to5Google. Together, both services have more than 110 million devices running per month.

Although it is not possible to arrive at the exact number of users of the services, there is significant growth. That’s because, in May 2021, Google reported 80 million devices in operation. There was, therefore, an increase of at least 30 million new devices.

+ France fines Google and Facebook for managing user data

+ From smartphones to smart devices: Google reveals news

Part of this growth comes from the use of Chromecast with Google TV and also from the sales of TCL televisions, which use the Android TV operating system. Google announced this week that TCL sold 10 million televisions in 2021.

Another factor that may have boosted the services is the partnership with several companies: 170 operate in the pay-TV sector and use the technology of the most popular internet search engine in the world. Of the top ten smart TV manufacturers, seven use Google TV platforms, including Sony, TCL and Hisense.

What are the differences in Google TV and Android TV?

Google was a pioneer in adapting the Android code to television, which gave rise to Android TV, launched in 2014 to run applications on smart TVs. This software is built on an open source platform and allows independent developers to work.

Google TV, which was once a product, is now a technological interface. With its own closed operating system, it was created to succeed Android TV. The focus of Google TV, in addition to working as a mobile app for Android, is to centralize entertainment platforms and already has compatibility with most major streaming services: Netflix, Amazon Prime, Disney +, HBO Max and even Apple TV.

See too

+ Horoscope: check today’s forecast for your sign

+ Video: Driver leaves Tesla car on autopilot and sleeps on SP highway

+ Food stamps: understand what changes with new rules for benefit



+ See which were the most stolen cars in SP in 2021

+ Expedition identifies giant squid responsible for ship wreck in 2011

+ Everything you need to know before buying a crockpot

+ Discovered in Armenia most eastern aqueduct of the Roman Empire

+ US Agency warns: never wash raw chicken meat

+ Passenger attacks and pulls out two stewardess teeth

+ Aloe gel in the drink: see the benefits

+ Lemon-squeezing trick becomes a craze on social media



+ Lake Superior: the best freshwater wave in the world?