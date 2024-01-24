The Community Contributions Authority (Ma'an) aims to collect donations worth 58 million and 319 thousand and 830 dirhams, through 11 community contribution programs affiliated with the Social Investment Fund. The programs focus on five main sectors, including education, health, community development, environment and infrastructure. The Authority has succeeded in achieving 13.838% of the target so far, with a total of contributions amounting to eight million and 70 thousand and 787 dirhams.

In detail, the Community Contributions Authority (Ma’an) implements 11 community contribution programmes, including: the mobile dental unit program to treat workers, the multiple sclerosis programme, covering health insurance costs, supporting medical research, ‘Ma’an for every orphan’, the financial culture programme, supporting rental costs, and solutions. Innovative community service, sustainable student support, humanitarian cases program for prisoners, and the We Plant for the UAE program.

“Together” confirmed that the Social Investment Fund is considered the official government channel in Abu Dhabi to receive contributions from the public and private sectors and civil society, and to employ them in addressing pressing social challenges, in accordance with the priorities set in the emirate, and the investment decisions taken by the Fund are in line with the priorities of the Department of Community Development in Abu Dhabi. Emphasizing its endeavor to unify community efforts and employ contributions received from the Fund to finance innovative and sustainable solutions to challenges.

Community contributions so far showed that the Together for Every Orphan program received the largest percentage of contributions, amounting to four million and 111 thousand and 337 dirhams. The Sustainable Student Support Program came in second place with contributions amounting to three million and 519 thousand and 740 dirhams, achieving 38.3% of the targeted amount. They were followed by the We Plant for the Emirates program with 350 thousand dirhams, achieving 40.07% of the targeted amount. The Innovative Solutions for Community Service program came in fourth place with contributions amounting to about 100 thousand dirhams, in fifth place was the multiple sclerosis program with 3,330 dirhams, and in sixth place was the dental unit program. Mobile, with contributions amounting to 1,340 dirhams.

“Together” explained that the amount of contributions targeted to be collected for the “We Plant for the Emirates” program amounts to 835,980 dirhams, while the “Together for Every Orphan” program seeks to collect contributions worth five million dirhams.

She pointed out that three million dirhams have been allocated for the multiple sclerosis program, while the financial culture program aims to raise 994,600 dirhams.

She pointed out that the rental costs support program aims to support families with humanitarian and social cases, who are waiting to benefit from the benefits of permanent housing or whose current homes require maintenance, demolition or construction, and aims to collect six million dirhams, while the humanitarian cases program for prisoners aims to collect three million. The Innovative Solutions for Community Service Program seeks to raise nine million and 189 thousand and 250 dirhams, while the Medical Research Support Program aims to raise 18 million dirhams.

The mobile dental unit program, which provides free and comprehensive dental service and emergency care for workers, aims to raise 300,000 dirhams, while the health insurance costs program aims to raise 10 million dirhams. The program supports the most vulnerable groups of residents, especially orphans and people of determination.

