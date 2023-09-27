Join the La República WhatsApp channel

He Group 7 returned to ‘At the bottom there is room’! In the recent episode of the América TV series, Joel Gonzales He spent his time tirelessly searching for all the members of the cumbia musical group. The reason for ‘Boy with a Fish Face’ was to bring them together to propose that they sing together again, in a promising and exclusive presentation, to which they all agreed, since their new jobs did not supply them enough.

However, this mysterious staging was not what Franklin and the other members of Group 7 expected. It was all Joel’s plan to surprise him. ‘Patty’ and try to get his forgiveness with a private concert. Although her intention was good, the singers played a trick on her by performing ‘Bandida’, a song that the delivery girl took in a bad way and ended up more upset with ‘Charo’s’ son.